Leinster Leader Sports Special as Naas are crowned All-Ireland Champions

A magnificent weekend of sporting action was crowned with Naas winning the All-Ireland Club IHC with a nail-biting two point win over Kilmoyley of Kerry in Croke Park on Saturday. Four page special with extensive report, comment and picture coverage.
Kildare footballers lose to Donegal in a disappointing display and now face All-Ireland champions Tyrone in a two weeks time. Report, comment and picture coverage from Ballybofey.
Hurlers lose out to Meath despite dominating in second half but a host of wides cost David Herity's side as they now prepare for trip to Kerry this weekend.
And what a weekend for Naas CBS as they defeated fellow Kildare school Maynooth SLS in the Leinster PPS 'A' Football Championship decider to capture the famed Bro Bosco Cup; extensive report and picture coverage.
Club football and hurling championship formally adopted while Kildare GAA Board to make changes prior to visit of Dublin in a few weeks time. Extensive report from last week's February Co. Board gathering.
In rugby Newbridge make a dramatic recovery to defeat Portlaoise coming from 30-10 points down to win by two.
Athletics: Clane launch major 5k road race that has already attract huge interest.
Golf: All the results from the Fairways.
Racing: another brilliant display from Honeysuckle.
Dogs: fine double for Thomas Nolan at Newbridge.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
