09 Feb 2022

Donegal vs Kildare: Talking Points

Mick O'Grady in action against Michael Langan of Donegal in the AFL Division 1 match. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

09 Feb 2022 12:30 PM

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

Allianz Football League Division 1

Donegal 2-11

Kildare 1-9

Man of the match
From a Kildare point of view Jimmy Hyland was the main man for Kildare up front. The Ballyteague man caused a lot of problems throughout for the Donegal defence but despite scoring an impressive 1-4, a few still got away from him.
Mick O'Grady also carried his form from the Kerry game into this one and did well throughout the game; others did ok without reaching the heights of the previous game.
From a Donegal point of view there were few better than centre half back Eoghan Ban Gallagher; a big powerful attacking defender, he has loads of pace and made the goal for Patrick McBrearty that really put the home side in the driving seat.

Others to show up well for Donegal included keeper, Shaun Patton, while delayed his kick-outs time after time, when he pinged them they went long and more times than not to a fellow player.
Michael Langan, Conor O'Connell and Ryan McHugh also had big games.

Lowlight

Conceding the two first half goals was a real blow, especially the second one, both coming after Kildare had found the Donegal net in the 22nd minute that put them in front by one but still managed t go in at half time trailing by six points.
Kildare's inability to gain possession in the first half from their kick-outs was both disappointing and damaging.

Turning Point

The goals undoubtedly caused the big problems for Kildare but even at that when they got the lead back to just three points, they carved out some good chances, both from frees and open play, three wides in a row did nothing for the cause, and all that after completely dominating for 15-20 minutes when putting Donegal under big pressure but failed to convert that dominance onto the score board.

What's Next

A week of a break than on the road again for Kildare, this time to Omagh and a meeting with All-Ireland champions Tyrone who will no doubt be hurting from that Armagh defeat, and getting four players red carded.

