Comment: Lilies left to wonder what might have been

Allianz Football League Division 1

Donegal 2-11

Kildare 1-9

Anyone looking at the final score line of Sunday's clash between Donegal and Kildare might say, ah ye, more or less what you would expect. However the reality of the situations is much different. Have no doubt Kildare were put under the cosh, especially in that opening half but two goals conceded late in that period put the visitors under considerable pressure.

At that stage they had lost Kevin Feely to injury, and while Michael Murphy had also vacated the Donegal premises at that stage, it looked like The Lilies would have a very difficult second period.

However the reality of the situation is somewhat different, in fact it is a whole lot different as Glenn Ryan's boys dominated for long periods of that second half, cut the deficit back to three points and then failed to take chances, good chances, both from frees and open play, to close in on Donegal who soaked up an amount of pressure before finally getting out of their own half and firing over a few late points to pull clear.

For the big Kildare contingent this was a difficult one; one can only wonder what if.

What if Kildare had converted, in particular three wides within two minutes that would have drawn them level.

But having said that, Kildare did look vulnerable at times in the opening half; looked ragged, out of sorts and seemed to be chasing from early on.

But having said that this is work in progress have no doubt about that; and a lot of work, acknowledged by manger Ryan at that. Life in Division 1 was also going to tough and a big learning curve for a lot of the younger players in particular; there are no magic wands out there, even for the Kildare magical management team; they are learning also but in Division 1 time is not in abundance; the margins are tight; the difference between winning and losing are small.

The Lilies need to learn from this one, and learn quickly at that!