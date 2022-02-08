Kildare boxing duo win gold in U18 nationals and selection for European Boxing Championships

Georgia McGovern 48 kg Champion and Esther Lambe 52kg champion
Newbridge's boxing duo Georgia McGovern and Esther Lambe have won U18 national titles and selection for European Boxing Championships, in the 48kg and 52kg divisions respectively. The boxers took home double gold in the National Under 18 Boxing Championships help in the National Stadium recently.
Both boxers are members of Setanta Boxing Academy, Newbridge. The competition brings together the best boxers from all over Ireland at youth level to compete not only for a National title but also for selection to represent Ireland at the European Youth Championships to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria during April. This is a remarkable achievement for both considering the pair are both 16 years old and can compete again next year for the same title.
Georgia and Esther will now join the National team in the High-Performance Unit as they prepare for their trip to Sofia to take on the best in Europe.
