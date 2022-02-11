Search

11 Feb 2022

Changes for Kildare ahead of next home Allianz league fixture

Changes for Kildare ahead of next league fixture

Pictured right: John McMahon, Chairman, Naas GAA, presents a copy of the history of Naas GAA, From Spooners Field And Beyond, to Co. Board Chairman, Mick Mullen

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

11 Feb 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

Amid some heavy criticism following Kildare's opening game in the AFL against Kerry, Hon Treasurer, Alan Dunney informed the Co. Board meeting in Naas GAA, that a lack of ticket scanners from Croke Park, coupled with a huge attendance was partly the cause that led to the game being delayed for 15 minutes.

“Croke Park have promised increased number of scanners for future games” he informed delegates and that should alleviate the problems.”

Mr Dunney also said that it was Kildare GAA Executive who decided to open the gates and to allow fans in due to the big numbers.

Confey delegate, Mary Baker, said she felt the car park in front of St Conleth's Park, should have been closed but was told but that is not something Kildare GAA can do, stating it is up to the local Gardaí. However one would have expected that it would have been raised by the Co. Board.

Chairman, Mick Gorman, said “it was a big game but that we will learn from the experience.”

Croke Park, the meeting was also informed, estimated 1,000 U16s would attend the game, free of charge, while in fact there was in excess of 3,000 U16s in attendance.

Croke Park have also informed all counties that U16s will now be charged €5 for pre-booked tickets.
No matter what way one looks at it, it was certainly unsatisfactory, thankfully there was no mishaps but playing 'pass the parcel' after the event is, to say the least, a little bit condescending.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media