Six Nations: Kildare's Joey Carbery starts for Ireland against France

Joe Carbery
Athy's Joey Carbery has been named in the Ireland team to take on France on Sunday, following the withdrawal of Johnny Sexton who picked up a hamstring injury in training yesterda.
Carbery starts at out-half and is partnered by Jamison Gibson Park at half-back. The centre partnership of Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose continues in midfield.
The back three is made up of Hugo Keenan at fullback and Mack Hansen and Andrew Conway on the wings.
James Ryan will captain the side and is joined at lock by Tadhg Beirne. The backrow sees Caelan Doris at six, Josh van der Flier at seven and Jack Conan at No.8 with Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong completing the front row.
Iain Henderson, Robbie Henshaw and Jack Carty are added to the replacements for this week and join Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray.
Ireland v France will be televised live by VIRGIN (ROI) and ITV (NI).
IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen; Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson Par; Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan Captain; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.
Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Jack Carty, Robbie Henshaw.
Daniel Flynn of Kildare in action against Brendan McCole of Donegal during the AFL Division 1 match between Donegal and Kildare at MacCumhaill Park, Donegal. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.