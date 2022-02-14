Leinster welcome back Ireland trio for Ospreys clash

Leinster are able to welcome back Cian Healy, Ryan Baird and Jordan Larmour this weekend as the trio are released from Ireland camp for the URC clash with Ospreys on Saturday at 5pm

The Leinster Rugby coaching team have issued an injury update ahead of the fixture. Out-half Ciarán Frawley who sustained a facial injury in the first half against Edinburgh had a procedure over the weekend. He will be unavailable for four to six weeks.

Leo Cullen and his staff can also welcome back both Josh Murphy and Dave Kearney who came through their returns from injury against Edinburgh without any issue.

Rhys Ruddock, who was ruled out before the win against the Scottish club, has a minor quad injury and will be further assessed this week before a decision is made on his availability.

Jimmy O'Brien (calf) will also be further assessed this week while James Lowe is due to return to training.

There are no further updates on Will Connors (knee), Dan Leavy (wrist), Conor O’Brien (hamstring), Michael Milne (calf).