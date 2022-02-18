Cronin set to make 200th Leinster Rugby appearance

Head coach Leo Cullen has named his Leinster Rugby team to take on Ospreys at the RDS Arena tomorrow evening, Saturday February 19 (KO 5pm - LIVE on RTE, Premier Sports and URC TV).

Despite starting on the replacements bench, it'll be a notable evening for hooker Seán Cronin who is in line to make his 200th appearance for Leinster Rugby.

Cronin made his debut for the province against Edinburgh Rugby in October 2011 and has been a mainstay in the side ever since going on to win two Heineken Champions Cups, a Challenge Cup and six URC titles to date.

He has also scored 43 tries in a blue jersey, that tally putting him at seventh in the club's overall try-scoring list.

Luke McGrath will lead the side out at the RDS while Ross Byrne will partner him in the half-backs.

Harry Byrne gets the nod in the centre where he'll link up with Jamie Osborne as Jimmy O'Brien returns to the number 15 jersey.

Jordan Larmour and Dave Kearney provide O'Brien's support on the wings, the former being one of three players in the starting lineup released from Ireland camp for the fixture.

Another of those coming back into the fold from international duty is Cian Healy who slots into a front row that also contains James Tracy and Michael Ala'alatoa.

Ross Molony and Ryan Baird will pack down behind them with Martin Moloney, Scott Penny and Max Deegan all retaining their places in the back row from the win over Edinburgh last Friday.

On the bench, there's welcome returns to the matchday squad for Thomas Clarkson, who hasn't featured since this fixture in March 2021, and James Lowe who picked up a muscle injury last month.

Cullen can also call on Cronin, Peter Dooley, Jack Dunne, Rhys Ruddock, Nick McCarthy and Rory O'Loughlin.

Leinster Rugby team v Ospreys (appearances in brackets):

15. Jimmy O'Brien (41)

14. Jordan Larmour (69)

13. Jamie Osborne (11)

12. Harry Byrne (29)

11. Dave Kearney (170)

10. Ross Byrne (115)

9. Luke McGrath CAPTAIN (162)

1. Cian Healy (240)

2. James Tracy (134)

3. Michael Ala'alatoa (11)

4. Ross Molony (127)

5. Ryan Baird (35)

6. Martin Moloney (2)

7. Scott Penny (33)

8. Max Deegan (75)

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin (199)

17. Peter Dooley (97)

18. Thomas Clarkson (10)

19. Jack Dunne (15)

20. Rhys Ruddock (198)

21. Nick McCarthy (41)

22. Rory O'Loughlin (91)

23. James Lowe (58)

Referee - Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)