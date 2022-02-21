Kildare's Jimmy O'Brien called into Ireland Six nations squad, Photo: Sportsfile
Kildare's Jimmy O'Brien has been called into Ireland Six nations squad ahead of this weekend's clash with Italy. The Eadestown man gets his first call up to the squad and could prove a versatile asset for Andy Farrell as he can be deployed in a variety of positions across the back-line.
O’Brien, who scored four times in the province’s Champions Cup decimation of Bath earlier this year, has previously said he wants to follow fellow former Sevens’ star Hugo Keenan into the Irish side.
Accompanying O'Brien is a returning James Lowe in what is expected to be a very different lineup from the one that lost in Paris. Lowe, who missed the Six Nations games against Wales and France due to injury, scored a brilliant 56th-minute try for Leinster in their 29-7 United Rugby Championship win over the Ospreys at the RDS.
Lowe scored on his return to Leinster colours during the weekend win against Edinburgh.
Pictured training for the Dublin Mountains Challenge with Tadhg Beirne are Barretstown campers, Luke (13) and Michael (15) Collins from County Clare
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.