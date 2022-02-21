Search

21 Feb 2022

Kildare's Jimmy O'Brien called into Ireland Six nations squad

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

21 Feb 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare's Jimmy O'Brien has been called into Ireland Six nations squad ahead of this weekend's clash with Italy. The Eadestown man gets his first call up to the squad and could prove a versatile asset for Andy Farrell as he can be deployed in a variety of positions across the back-line.

O’Brien, who scored four times in the province’s Champions Cup decimation of Bath earlier this year, has previously said he wants to follow fellow former Sevens’ star Hugo Keenan into the Irish side.

Accompanying O'Brien is a returning James Lowe in what is expected to be a very different lineup from the one that lost in Paris. Lowe, who missed the Six Nations games against Wales and France due to injury, scored a brilliant 56th-minute try for Leinster in their 29-7 United Rugby Championship win over the Ospreys at the RDS.

Lowe scored on his return to Leinster colours during the weekend win against Edinburgh.

