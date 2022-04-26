Search

26 Apr 2022

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

26 Apr 2022 11:30 AM

Fasten your seat belts for a sporting week to remember.

McCabe the star as Lilies motor on in Christy Ring Cup.

Leinstr SFC: The Championship, it's what the game is all about says Anthony Rainbow;

We're not looking beyond May 1, insists Glenn Ryan.

Kildare get the nod to advance (Tommy Callaghan).

Herity fuming over first half performance.

U20s dig deep and took a place in Leinster final this week.

Minors dismiss Meath and are through to provincial last four.

Reports, results and all the action, including up-to-date tables from the SFL

Rugby: Naas on the brink of joining elite of rugby as they take on Shannon this Saturday in AIL Division 1B final, following massive win over Old Wesley.

Ladies make it to knock-out stages in TG4 Championship, with a game to spare.

KDFL: results, reports, fixtures and up-to-date tables from the KDFL.

Weekly look back on the Kildare racing news.

Kill native Kevin Brogan crowned Conditional champion in UK.

Student learns from the Master, weekly report from Newbridge Dog Stadium.

Naas capture Pronvincial Towns Cup (J2).

All the results from the Fairways.

Leona Maguire new Touring Pro at The K Club.

Cusack Cup success for Naas rugby women

Pitch and Putt: Liam Sherry Memorial Scratch Cup at St Bridget's.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

