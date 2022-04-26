Search

26 Apr 2022

Kildare hurling manager fuming at first half performance despite win over Derry

Kildare hurling manager fuming at first half performance despite win over Derry

Kildare hurling manager David Herity fuming at first half performance despite win over Derry, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile.

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

26 Apr 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare have knocked up some big scores in this season's Christy Ring Cup competition, in total in their three games against Mayo, London and now Derry, they hit no less than 1-24 (v Derry) 3-35 (v London) and 5-26 (v Mayo) — a total of 9-85 — yet one feels they are, at times, still not firing on all cylinders.

A bit harsh, maybe, possibly, probably, but they are not hot favourties to capture the Christy Ring Cup in 2022 for no reason.
For the second Saturday in a row, their manager, David Herity, looked somewhat frustrated, bordering on the annoying and he did not hide his feelings when speaking to local press after the game.

“We made very hard work of that, especially in the first half” was the Kilkenny man's initial reaction, adding “Derry made a few goal chances, Paddy McKenna pulled off a couple of excellent saves that kept us in front and I just felt our work-rate was simply not good enough in that first half today; we were very causal in a lot of balls and again we had to make some substitutions and to be honest we would have taken off five or six lads at half time the way things were going, but thankfully in the second half we had a bit more energy, but it was a very, very disappointing first half.”

While the manager admitted that he was more than pleased with the second half performance, he did insist that “there are certain standards that the lads have to make sure they not just get to but stay at and it just was not good enough in the first half and the lads know that themselves, thankfully they rectified that in the second half but thankfully we had a second half to rectify that.”

Once again on Saturday Kildare used their full quota of substitutes, five, and the manager said he felt the lads that came in brought a certain amount of energy and all did very well.

“We have a serious squad in Kildare at the moment, , there is massive competition for place so we are happy to go to the bench, again as we did today, the 26 (match day panel) has changed every match so far, as has the starting XV and the lads know when they turn up for training again this week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday they have to bring a positive energy to get into that 26 and again into the starting 15 for the next game against Wicklow.”

Asked about the display of Cathal McCabe, the manger said “he is absolutely incredible, he is a talented young hurler, still learning his trade but in the second half he simply ran the show as he did in the Mayo game, the London game and again today.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media