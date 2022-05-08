Kildare goalkeeper helps guide Bournemouth back to the Premier League

Travers, who hails from Maynooth, County Kildare, played a key part in the Cherries' return to the English top-flight following their relegation from the Premier League in 2020. PIC: Sportsfile
Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers secured promotion with Bournemouth to the Premier League on Tuesday after his side defeated Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium.
Travers, who hails from Maynooth, County Kildare, played a key part in the Cherries' return to the English top-flight following their relegation from the Premier League in 2020.
The Irish shot-stopper started 45 games in the Championship campaign, keeping 19 clean sheets and putting in a number of impressive performances.
Travers was joined by fellow Republic of Ireland international players Robbie Brady and Gavin Kilkenny in securing promotion with Bournemouth who finished in second place on the table to earn automatic promotion. Both Brady and Kilkenny also played their part in the EFL Championship season.
