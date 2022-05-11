Search

12 May 2022

Kildare cruise into Leinster Minor final

Lilies too much pace and power for The Garden Boys

Kildare minors Leinster semi-final

Kildare Ben Loakman spins out of the Wicklow tackle

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

11 May 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Kildare advanced to the Leinster MFC final with a comfortable win over Wicklow this evening at St Conleth's Park on a final score line of Kildare 2-18 Wicklow 0-10.

The winners dominated from the throw in and opened a nine point lead after 18 minutes before the visitors fot their opening score of the game.

Paying some lovely attacking football the Lilies led at the break 1-11 to 0-2, the goal coming from Killian Browne.

Wicklow, playing with the breeze in the second half did improve somewhat but never threatened with the home side eventually winning by all of fourteen points.

The winners will now play Dublin or Offaly in the final, that game is being played in Parnell Park this evening.

Scorers: Kildare, Killian Browne 1-6 (2 frees), Ben Loakman 1-1, Ryan Sinkey 0-4, Eoin Cully 0-4, Tom Kelly 0-1, James Harris 0-1, Niall Cramer 0-1.

Wicklow, Alex Kavanagh 0-6 (4 frees), Éanna Nolan 0-1, Páidí Kavanagh 0-1.


KILDARE: Fintan Quinn (Naas); Jamie McGuirk (Naas), Ben Ryan (Round Towers), Eoin Lawlor (Naas); Joey Cunningham (Allenwood), James Harris cpt (Castlemitchell), Tom Kelly (Naas); Cormac O'Sullivan (Celbridge), Conor Kelly (Athy); Ben Loackman (Sarsfields); Ryan Rainey (Johnstownbridge), Killian Browne (Celbridge), Joe Hanamy (St Laurence's), Ryan Sinkey (Naas), Eoin Cully (Carbury). Subs: Cian O'Reilly (Raheens) for Conor Kelly (35 minutes); DJ Percival (Robertstown) for Joe Hanamy (45 minutes); Niall Cramer (Raheens) for Jamie McGuirk (45 minutes); Cillian Geraghty (Maynooth) for Ben Loakman (50 minutes); Ross Harris (Castlemitchell) for Ryan Sinkey (50 minutes); Jay O'Brien (Round Towers) for Joey Cunningham (55 minutes).


WICKLOW: Mark Shannon; Callum Clarke, Leo Byrne, James Fleming; Adm Kinnsella cpt., James Boland, James Healy; Gearóid Murphy, Aaron O'Brine; Joe McGuckian, Jack Kenny, Páidí Kavanagh; Éana Nolan, Alex Kavanagh, Cian Deering. Subs: Brian Hurley for Joe McGuckian (33 minutes); Maurice Hedderman for Leo Byrne (47 minutes); Conall Butler for James Healy (blood sub 53-58), Sean Byrne for Gearóid Murphy (56 minutes); Jack Bookle for Éanna Nolan (59 minutes).


REFEREE: Alan Coyne, Westmeath

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media