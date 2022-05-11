Kildare cruise into Leinster Minor final

Kildare Ben Loakman spins out of the Wicklow tackle
Kildare advanced to the Leinster MFC final with a comfortable win over Wicklow this evening at St Conleth's Park on a final score line of Kildare 2-18 Wicklow 0-10.
The winners dominated from the throw in and opened a nine point lead after 18 minutes before the visitors fot their opening score of the game.
Paying some lovely attacking football the Lilies led at the break 1-11 to 0-2, the goal coming from Killian Browne.
Wicklow, playing with the breeze in the second half did improve somewhat but never threatened with the home side eventually winning by all of fourteen points.
The winners will now play Dublin or Offaly in the final, that game is being played in Parnell Park this evening.
Scorers: Kildare, Killian Browne 1-6 (2 frees), Ben Loakman 1-1, Ryan Sinkey 0-4, Eoin Cully 0-4, Tom Kelly 0-1, James Harris 0-1, Niall Cramer 0-1.
Wicklow, Alex Kavanagh 0-6 (4 frees), Éanna Nolan 0-1, Páidí Kavanagh 0-1.
KILDARE: Fintan Quinn (Naas); Jamie McGuirk (Naas), Ben Ryan (Round Towers), Eoin Lawlor (Naas); Joey Cunningham (Allenwood), James Harris cpt (Castlemitchell), Tom Kelly (Naas); Cormac O'Sullivan (Celbridge), Conor Kelly (Athy); Ben Loackman (Sarsfields); Ryan Rainey (Johnstownbridge), Killian Browne (Celbridge), Joe Hanamy (St Laurence's), Ryan Sinkey (Naas), Eoin Cully (Carbury). Subs: Cian O'Reilly (Raheens) for Conor Kelly (35 minutes); DJ Percival (Robertstown) for Joe Hanamy (45 minutes); Niall Cramer (Raheens) for Jamie McGuirk (45 minutes); Cillian Geraghty (Maynooth) for Ben Loakman (50 minutes); Ross Harris (Castlemitchell) for Ryan Sinkey (50 minutes); Jay O'Brien (Round Towers) for Joey Cunningham (55 minutes).
WICKLOW: Mark Shannon; Callum Clarke, Leo Byrne, James Fleming; Adm Kinnsella cpt., James Boland, James Healy; Gearóid Murphy, Aaron O'Brine; Joe McGuckian, Jack Kenny, Páidí Kavanagh; Éana Nolan, Alex Kavanagh, Cian Deering. Subs: Brian Hurley for Joe McGuckian (33 minutes); Maurice Hedderman for Leo Byrne (47 minutes); Conall Butler for James Healy (blood sub 53-58), Sean Byrne for Gearóid Murphy (56 minutes); Jack Bookle for Éanna Nolan (59 minutes).
REFEREE: Alan Coyne, Westmeath
John Costelloe, The K Club; Aisling McDermott, Tourism Ireland; and John Varkey Kailath, Omeir Travel Agency, at the Discover Europe Travel Summit in Dubai
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.