Kildare GAA: Change of time for Christy Ring clash

Round 5 of the Christy Ring Cup, Kildare v Sligo, fixed for St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this Saturday (May 14) has a change of time, the game now throws-in at the earlier time of 12 noon.
Kildare are already through to the final and are awaiting the result of the Mayo v Derry game, also on Saturday with Mayo having a home fixture, to see who their final opponents will be a week later.
