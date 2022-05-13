PHOTO GALLERY: Newbridge RFC award ceremony in Kildare for Junior Cup winning players

Newbridge RFC recently held a presentation evening to mark the achievements of the Newbridge College Junior Cup winning players from 2020 and 2021 who had played with NRFC Minis and Youths, and their families. Many of the players started their careers in the Rosetown nursery, and the club were delighted to welcome them back to mark their schools success. The players, above, were presented with club training tops.
