14 May 2022

Two changes on Kildare team for Leinster semi-final

Westmeath opponents on Sunday in Croke Park

Kildare team named

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

14 May 2022 11:16 AM

Glenn Ryan and his management have named their team for Sunday's Leinster SFC semi-final against Westmeath in Croke Park, throw-in 2.15.

The team shows two changes from the side that defeated Louth in the quarter-final.

Ryan Houlihan is ruled out through injury and is replaced by Mick Joyce (Round Towers) while Naas man Darragh Kirwan gets in ahead of Brian McLoughlin.

KILDARE v Westmeath Leinster SFC semi-final: Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady spt, Shea Ryan, Mike Joyce; Tony Archbold, James Murray, Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Kevin O'Callaghan; Alex Beirne, Ben McCormack, Paul Cribbin; Darragh Kirwan, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland.

Meanwhile Kildare hurlers line-out today (12 noon) at St Conleth's Park, against Sligo, the final game prior to the final, a final that Kildare have already qualified for in a week's time.

KILDARE v Sligo Christy Ring Cup, Round 5: Paddy McKenna;  Niall O Muineacháin , Tom Finnerty, Cathal Derivan; Jack Travers, Ross Kelly, Kevin Whelan; Conan Boran, Paul Dolan; Cathal Dowling, Brian Byrne, Mark Delaney; Pat Leahy, Jack, Sheridan, Shane Ryan.

Local News

