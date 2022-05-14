Kildare headed for Christy Ring final after Sligo win

Kildare players Jack Sheridan, right, and Brian Byrne celebrate after the Christy Ring Cup Final match between Down and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Christy Ring Cup 2022 Round Five
Kildare 2-23
Sligo 2-14
Kildare finished the group stages of their Christy Ring campaign with a victory over Sligo. The result may not have changed the fate of either of these teams but no doubt both sides saw this game as an opportunity in their own respective ways. Kildare will play Mayo in next weekend's final and after beating them in the group stage the Lilies will be hot favourites to take home silverware.
Kildare manager David Herity made a few tweaks to his lineup with his side’s place in the final of the competition already secured. But no doubt Herity will have wanted the players he brought in to have a positive of their own on what has been a fairly flawless campaign so far with multiple convincing victories to their name. Sligo gave a strong account of themselves but Kildare's quality shone through today.
Kildare, Brian Byrne 0-7, Mark Delaney 1-4, Shane Ryan 1-2, Jack Sheridan 0-4, Conor Kielty 0-2, Conan Boran 0-1, Paul Dolan 0-1, Frank Bass 0-1, Drew Costello 0-1.
Sligo, Andy Kilcullen 1-11, Tomás Cawley 1-0, Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch 0-2, Conor Hannify 0-1.
Kildare: Paddy McKenna; Niall O Muineacháin, Tom Finnerty, Cathal Derivan; Jack Travers, Ross Kelly, Kevin Whelan; Conan Boran, Paul Dolan; Conor Kielty, Brian Byrne, Mark Delaney; Pat Leahy, Jack Sheridan, Shane Ryan.
Subs: Sean Christianseen on for Niall O'Muineachain (Half time), Drew Costello on for Ross Kelly (46 minutes), Cian Bracken on for Pat Healy (46 minutes), Frank Bass on for Brian Byrne (55 minutes), James Dolan on for Conan Boran (55 minutes),
Sligo: Matt Davey; Niall Kilcullen, Niall Feehily, Kevin O’Kennedy; Gavin Connolly, Rory McHugh, Fionn Connolly; Finnian Cawley, Tony O’Kelly-Lynch; Kevin Gilmartin, Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch, Conor Hannify; Joe McHugh, Andy Kilcullen, Tomás Cawley.
Subs: Liam O’Kelly-Lynch on for Kevin Gilmartin (Half time), Ronan Redmond on for Fionn Connolly (68 minutes), Eoghan Rua McGowan on for Gavin Connolly (70 minutes).
Referee: Richie Fitzsimmons
Kildare players Jack Sheridan, right, and Brian Byrne celebrate after the Christy Ring Cup Final match between Down and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.