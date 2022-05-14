Search

14 May 2022

Kildare headed for Christy Ring final after Sligo win

Kildare complete flawless Christy Ring campaign with Sligo win

Kildare players Jack Sheridan, right, and Brian Byrne celebrate after the Christy Ring Cup Final match between Down and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

14 May 2022 3:47 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Christy Ring Cup 2022 Round Five

Kildare 2-23

Sligo 2-14

Kildare finished the group stages of their Christy Ring campaign with a victory over Sligo. The result may not have changed the fate of either of these teams but no doubt both sides saw this game as an opportunity in their own respective ways. Kildare will play Mayo in next weekend's final and after beating them in the group stage the Lilies will be hot favourites to take home silverware.

Kildare manager David Herity made a few tweaks to his lineup with his side’s place in the final of the competition already secured. But no doubt Herity will have wanted the players he brought in to have a positive of their own on what has been a fairly flawless campaign so far with multiple convincing victories to their name. Sligo gave a strong account of themselves but Kildare's quality shone through today.

Kildare, Brian Byrne 0-7, Mark Delaney 1-4, Shane Ryan 1-2, Jack Sheridan 0-4, Conor Kielty 0-2, Conan Boran 0-1, Paul Dolan 0-1, Frank Bass 0-1, Drew Costello 0-1.


Sligo, Andy Kilcullen 1-11, Tomás Cawley 1-0, Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch 0-2, Conor Hannify 0-1.


Kildare: Paddy McKenna; Niall O Muineacháin, Tom Finnerty, Cathal Derivan; Jack Travers, Ross Kelly, Kevin Whelan; Conan Boran, Paul Dolan; Conor Kielty, Brian Byrne, Mark Delaney; Pat Leahy, Jack Sheridan, Shane Ryan.

Subs: Sean Christianseen on for Niall O'Muineachain (Half time), Drew Costello on for Ross Kelly (46 minutes), Cian Bracken on for Pat Healy (46 minutes), Frank Bass on for Brian Byrne (55 minutes), James Dolan on for Conan Boran (55 minutes), 


Sligo: Matt Davey; Niall Kilcullen, Niall Feehily, Kevin O’Kennedy; Gavin Connolly, Rory McHugh, Fionn Connolly; Finnian Cawley, Tony O’Kelly-Lynch; Kevin Gilmartin, Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch, Conor Hannify; Joe McHugh, Andy Kilcullen, Tomás Cawley.

Subs: Liam O’Kelly-Lynch on for Kevin Gilmartin (Half time), Ronan Redmond on for Fionn Connolly (68 minutes), Eoghan Rua McGowan on for Gavin Connolly (70 minutes).


Referee: Richie Fitzsimmons

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media