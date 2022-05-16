PHOTO GALLERY: Kildare topple Westmeath to reach Leinster final

Kildare beat Westmeath 1-21 to 2-15 in Croke Park on Sunday to reach the Leinster senior football final where they will play Dublin.
Above: Jimmy Hyland of Kildare celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kildare and Westmeath at Croke Park in Dublin.
All photos by Seb Daly, Sportsfile.
Jimmy Hyland of Kildare celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kildare and Westmeath. Phot by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
