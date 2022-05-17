Search

17 May 2022

How to watch BOTH of Kildare's finals this week

How to watch BOTH of Kildare's finals this week

Brian Byrne of Kildare takes a free during the Christy Ring Cup 2020 Final match between Down and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

17 May 2022 11:45 AM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare teams are in two finals this week and if you are unable to make it to either venue this is what you need to know. After the success of the Kildare ladies last weekend this week represents two more brilliant opportunities for silverware.

Kildare vs Dublin, Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship final

When? 7:30pm throw-in on Wednesday, May 18.

Where? MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

How to watch? The game will be live on TG4 with coverage starting at 7:20pm.

Kildare vs Mayo, Christy Ring cup final

When? 5pm throw-in on Saturday, May 21.

Where? Croke Park.

How to watch? The game will be streamed on the TG4 player app. For anyone with resistance to this due to dealings with the RTE player should know the TG4 app is typically far smoother, at least from personal experience.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media