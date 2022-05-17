How to watch BOTH of Kildare's finals this week

Brian Byrne of Kildare takes a free during the Christy Ring Cup 2020 Final match between Down and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Kildare teams are in two finals this week and if you are unable to make it to either venue this is what you need to know. After the success of the Kildare ladies last weekend this week represents two more brilliant opportunities for silverware.
Kildare vs Dublin, Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship final
When? 7:30pm throw-in on Wednesday, May 18.
Where? MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.
How to watch? The game will be live on TG4 with coverage starting at 7:20pm.
Kildare vs Mayo, Christy Ring cup final
When? 5pm throw-in on Saturday, May 21.
Where? Croke Park.
How to watch? The game will be streamed on the TG4 player app. For anyone with resistance to this due to dealings with the RTE player should know the TG4 app is typically far smoother, at least from personal experience.
Brian Byrne of Kildare takes a free during the Christy Ring Cup 2020 Final match between Down and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Jimmy Hyland of Kildare celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kildare and Westmeath. Phot by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Winner of Best Dressed Aine Purcell (Centre) with Best Dressed Judges Aileen O'Brien (O'Brien PR) and Rosanna Davison alongside finalists Bríd Hanlon, Veronica Walsh, Laura Hanlon and Catherine O'Conn
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.