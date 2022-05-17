Search

17 May 2022

Kildare based company partners with $1 million dollar US horse race

Kildare based company partners with $1 million dollar US horse race

Equine MediRecord partners with Preakness Stakes 147, Photo: Maryland Jockey Club

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

17 May 2022 6:00 PM

The organisation 1/ST Racing, owners of the home of the prestigious $1 million dollar American horse race the Preakness Stakes, have announced today that they are  extending their partnership with Kildare technology company Equine MediRecord to digitise veterinary records and equine welfare protocol documents for this year’s event.

These added measures will be in place not only for the Preakness Stakes on May 21 but also other races leading up to the American Classic including the Black Eyed Susan on May 20 and UAE President’s Cup Arabian Race on May 21 at Pimlico Race Course. 

The Equine MediRecord platform allows for the full veterinary history of the horse to be collected digitally and recorded securely as well as allowing for other mandatory equine welfare documents to be collected. The use of the platform will be mandatory to comply with the strict medication protocols for this year’s event.

Kildare based company is changing the standards of horse racing anti-doping and healthcare

Dr. Dionne Benson, Chief Veterinary Officer, 1/ST Racing said: “The partnership established with Equine MediRecord earlier this year proved to be a highly useful and successful tool to further protect the safety and wellbeing of horses. The inclusion of this technology and data collection as part of Preakness 147 is another measure available to us to enforce the standards of integrity and accountability that have become synonymous with 1/ST Racing."

Pierce Dargan, Chief Executive Officer, Equine MediRecord said: “Our Equine MediRecord platform has seen extensive international traction in the three-years since we have launched and we are thrilled to be strengthening our relationship with 1/ST for the Preakness Stakes."

“We are excited about increasing our partnership with 1/ST and having our system used for the first time at an American Classic. We are proud to be doing all we can to help ensure that best horse welfare and transparency protocols are followed in equine sport.” 

The Irish company whose technology is fast becoming the global standard for equine sport organizers has already amassed an impressive list of clients and users including the Thoroughbred Owners of California, Irish Veterinary and Welfare Commission, Kentucky Thoroughbred Association, the Arabian Racing Organisation, Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Pegasus World Cup and the Saudi Cup. 

