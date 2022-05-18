What's on this week in horse racing, Kildare and around the country

Steppenwolf and Luke Dempsey wins the first division of the 2m3½f handicap hurdle. Clonmel, Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post
This week's horse racing diary
Cork: Wednesday May 18, first race 5:10pm
Tipperary: Thursday May 19, first race 5:20pm
Downpatrick: Friday May 20, first race 5:05pm
Curragh: Friday May 20, first race 4:25pm
Curragh: Saturday May 21, first race 1:35pm
Curragh: Sunday May 22, first race 1:40pm
Deirbhile Byrne Kildare on the run from Sophia Payne ,and Kristina Troy Meath on Sunday 15th May 2022 in the Leinster Intermediate Camogie Final at Aughrim
Steppenwolf and Luke Dempsey wins the first division of the 2m3½f handicap hurdle. Clonmel, Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.