19 May 2022

Blessington boxer wins second national title for Kildare club

Glenn McStay celebrates his win with his coach Sean Murphy

Daragh Nolan

19 May 2022 2:00 PM

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Blessington native, Glen McStay, who boxes out of Fr Flanagans Boxing in Ballymore Eustace has just captured his second national boxing title, making it two wins from two finals.

McStay won this year's All Ireland, first beating the Connaught Champion on unnamious decision on all five judges cards; then on the next day beating the Ulster Champion again on a unnamious decision. The following day he faced the unbeaten Munster Champion Michael Faulkner and again came out on top making it second national, a great achievement.

