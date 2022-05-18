Kildare team named for this evening's Leinster minor final

Manager, Niall Cronin, and his management team have named their line-up for this evening's Leinster MFC final against Dublin, a game that throws-in at 7.30 in Portaoise.
The team reads as follows:
KILDARE v Dublin: Fintan Quinn (Naas); Niall Cramer (Raheens), Eoin Lawlor (Naas), Ben Ryan (Round Towers); Jamie McGuirk (Naas), James Harris (Castlemitchell), Joey Cunningham (Allenwood); Ryan Sinkey (Naas), Ryan Rainey (Johnstownbridge); Eoin Cully (Carbury), Ben Loakman (Sarsfields), Cian O'Reilly (Raheens); TJ Nolan (St. Laurence's), Killian Browne (Celbridge), Tom Kelly (Naas).
Deirbhile Byrne Kildare on the run from Sophia Payne ,and Kristina Troy Meath on Sunday 15th May 2022 in the Leinster Intermediate Camogie Final at Aughrim
Steppenwolf and Luke Dempsey wins the first division of the 2m3½f handicap hurdle. Clonmel, Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.