Kildare forward wins Leinster U20 footballer of the year

Kildare U20 football manager Brian Flanagan alongside the U20 Leinster footballer of the year Adam Fanning
Adam Fanning has been awarded the Eirgrid Leinster U20 Football Player of the year. The Clane forward was a vital part of Kildare's run to the All-Ireland and was one of the Lilywhites top-scorers in the competition.
Massive congratulations to Adam Fanning, who has been awarded the Eirgrid Leinster U20 Football Player of the year.— Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) May 18, 2022
Brian Flanagan, Kildare U20 Football Manager, congratulates Adam, on a very well deserved Award! pic.twitter.com/G35KULKPgE
