19 May 2022

Kildare's Michelle Aspell inducted into Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame

Kildare's Michelle Aspell inducted into Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame

Basketball Ireland Hall of fame inductees, from left, Tom Wilkinson, Caroline Forde, Michelle Aspell and Noel Keating during the Basketball Ireland Annual Awards and Hall of Fame, Photo by Sam Barnes

Daragh Nolan

19 May 2022 1:15 PM

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Kilcullen-native Michelle Aspell’s has been inducted into Basketball Ireland's Hall of Fame. Aspell, is a three-time Women’s Super League player of Year (2004, 2005 and 2008), and her playing career saw her claim six Super League titles and five National Cup’s while representing Waterford Wildcats and UL. Internationally she was a key player for Ireland, including a game high 18 points in a FIBA Women’s EuroBasket qualifier win over Holland in 2009. Off the court she helped set up Limerick Celtics alongside Tony Hehir. 

Speaking of her induction to the Hall of Fame, Aspell said: “To be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame is such an honour. I am grateful to be recognised as a contributor to the sport that has given me so much. I am also grateful to my family and all the friends I have made along the way who have supported, helped and shared my basketball journey with me. Without those people, I wouldn't be where I am today in the sport that I love.”

There was further local success as Claire Melia was crowned MissQuote.ie Super League Player of the Year after her season with The Address UCC Glanmire.

Claire Melia of The Address UCC Glanmire, centre, is presented with the Women's Super League Player of the Year award by Basketball Ireland Women's National League Committee Chairperson Breda Dick, left, and Secretary Maura O’Malley, during the 2021/22 Basketball Ireland Annual Awards and Hall of Fame ceremony in Dublin on Saturday at Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire, Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Local News

