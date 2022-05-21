Search

21 May 2022

Kildare name team for Ring Cup decider

Croke Park the venue for Saturday's decider

Christy Ring Team

Simon Lacey named at no. 3 for Kildare in Christy Ring Cup final

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

21 May 2022 12:40 PM

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

David Herity and his management team have named their starting XV for Saturday's (May 21) Christy Ring Cup final against Mayo which throws in at 5 pm in Croke Park.

The management had some tough decisions to make and have the line-up as follows:

KILDARE v Mayo Christy Ring Cup final: 

Paddy McKenna; Niall Ó Muineacháin, Simon Leacy, Cathal Derivan; Kevin Whelan, Rian Boran, Conan Boran; Cathal McCabe, Paul Divilly; Gerry Keegan, James Burke, Johnny Byrne; Brian Byrne cpt, Shane Ryan, Cathal Dowling.

