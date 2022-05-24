Search

24 May 2022

Kildare ladies football: Kilcullen win division 1 in impressive style

Kilcullen's Ellen Coleman gets away from the challenge if Eadestown's Sarah Carroll in the division 1 league final , Photo Sean Brilly

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

24 May 2022 11:53 AM

Kilcullen had a decisive win over Eadestown to capture the Ladies Senior Football League, Division 1, winning on a impressive score line of Kilcullen 4-15 to 0-9.

In the Division 2 decider, Maynooth proved too sterong for Naas, winning 2-16 to 0-7.

Elsewhere in a close and exciting Division 3 final,Kilcock had just one point to spare over rivals Cappagh, 2-7 to 0-12.

Milltown were dominant over Kill in Division 4, winning 2-10 to 0-4 while in another very close and exciting decider Rathcoffey defeated near neighbours Sallins by a single point, 2-7 to 1-9.

As expected Raheens triumpeh in the Division 5 final but were pushed all the way by Castlemitchell, the Caragh girls winning 2-13 to 1-10.

Maynooth 2nds proved too strong for their Naas counterparts in Division 7 while in Division 8, Eadestown 2nds had too much for Sallins in a high scoring decider, winning 3-14 to 2-10.

