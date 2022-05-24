Kildare ladies football: Kilcullen win division 1 in impressive style

Kilcullen's Ellen Coleman gets away from the challenge if Eadestown's Sarah Carroll in the division 1 league final , Photo Sean Brilly
Kilcullen had a decisive win over Eadestown to capture the Ladies Senior Football League, Division 1, winning on a impressive score line of Kilcullen 4-15 to 0-9.
Around the county
In the Division 2 decider, Maynooth proved too sterong for Naas, winning 2-16 to 0-7.
Elsewhere in a close and exciting Division 3 final,Kilcock had just one point to spare over rivals Cappagh, 2-7 to 0-12.
Milltown were dominant over Kill in Division 4, winning 2-10 to 0-4 while in another very close and exciting decider Rathcoffey defeated near neighbours Sallins by a single point, 2-7 to 1-9.
As expected Raheens triumpeh in the Division 5 final but were pushed all the way by Castlemitchell, the Caragh girls winning 2-13 to 1-10.
Maynooth 2nds proved too strong for their Naas counterparts in Division 7 while in Division 8, Eadestown 2nds had too much for Sallins in a high scoring decider, winning 3-14 to 2-10.
Kildare captain Brian Byrne lifts the cup during the celebrations after his side's victory in the Christy Ring Cup Final match between Kildare and Mayo at Croke Park, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach
The incident was described during a hearing at Naas District Court on Thursday, May 19. File Photograph: Naas courthouse
Kilcullen's Ellen Coleman gets away from the challenge if Eadestown's Sarah Carroll in the division 1 league final , Photo Sean Brilly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.