24 May 2022

Kildare club announce hosting of John Reidy tournament for 2022

The Reidy family with Anthony Daly at the launch of the John Reidy hurling tournament 2022, Photo by Sean Brilly

24 May 2022 3:30 PM

Clane GAA have announced the hosting of the 2nd annual John Reidy Memorial Hurling Tournament, sponsored by the ‘Playing Fields’ music festival (www.theplayingfields.ie) which will take place at the club grounds in Conneff Park on Saturday, June 4 2022.

After a hugely successful inaugural tournament last year, it promises to be yet another festival of hurling with a host of quality teams lined up to attend including  Clane GAA, Kildare (Hosts);  Tooreen GAA, Mayo;  Blackrock National Hurling Club, Cork; Moycullen GAA, Galway; Burgess GAA, Tipperary; Inniscarra GAA, Cork; Buffers Alley, Wexford; Navan O'Mahoney's, Meath

There will be more than 20 inter county hurlers on show representing their clubs with multiple All Ireland final referee Fergal Horgan (TBC) officiating the tournament.

Without the Covid restrictions from 2021, this year promises to be even bigger and better. Entry is free and we hope to see a big crowd from both the local community and afar in attendance to make this a real family fun festival event.

There will be lots of activities including long puck, beat the county goalkeeper penalty contest, wall ball competitions, coaching classes and more.

In addition to our bar and clubhouse, we will have a family BBQ, a pop-up shop from Kilkenny based sportswear and equipment manufacturer Cleere Sports, a marching band and lots more to cater for attendees.

Later that evening after the prize giving there will be live music from local musicians.
As for the tournament format, the eight teams will be divided into 2 groups of 4; each team will play a minimum of 4 games inc. 3 group matches of 30 mins each (2 x 15mins). There will then be 4 finals with the top team in each group playing in the John Reidy Cup Final, 2 nd placed teams will play in the shield final and so on. The finals will be 40-minute matches (2 x 20 mins).

