Kildare GAA: Club football championship draws

Naas celebrate their SFC victory of 2021
Joe Mallon (Renault) Motors SFC draw:
Round Towers v Maynooth;
Moorefield v Naas;
Johnstownbridge v Eadestown;
Carbury v Athy;
Sarsfields v Clogherinkoe;
Clane v Confey;
Raheens v St Laurence's;
Celbridge v Kilcock.
The Auld Shebeen Athy IFC Draw:
Sallins v Ballymore Eustace;
Leixlip v Ballyteague;
Castledermot v St Kevin's;
Kilcullen v Two Mile House;
Rathangan v Monasterevan;
Milltown v Ellistown;
Caragh v Nurney;
Suncroft v Allenwood.
Kildare players stand for Amhrán na bhFiann before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kildare and Dublin at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
