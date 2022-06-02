Hot laps and hot food; Free admission to Kildare's Mondello Park today

The car used for this journalist's hot lap today
There is fun for all the family today at Mondello Park. There are stands to visit and prizes to be won. For those of you with a sense of adventure you can book a hot lap around the track with our of Mondello's expert drivers. There is a great time to be had and the biggest compliment I can pay is the welcoming nature of everyone I encountered on this morning's visit.
This writer took a spin in the passenger seat during a hot lap before writing this and needless to say it was brilliant fun and an amazing thrill. I will be writing more about the lap itself in the paper next week and the other experiences available at Mondello.
However one criticism of the lap would be that it did provide a bit of a come down in as I had to drive back to the office in my Fiesta.
