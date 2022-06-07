Search

07 Jun 2022

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

07 Jun 2022 11:23 AM

St Conleth's Park redevelopment in major jeopardy?

Kildare line-up against Mayo in winner-take-all Qualifier clash.

Ladies season ends with loss to Roscommon: extensive report, reaction and comment.

Time to bloom, just like all lilies at this time of year (Tommy Callaghan),

Derry have too much for Kildare in camogie championship.

Golf: 8-year-old Kildare rising star heading to the US Kids Tour.

All the results from the Fairways; Picture Special from Newbridge RFC Annual Golf Classic.

Pitch and Putt: Chrissy and Martin lead the way as Kildare players excel in Leinster.

Dogs: Lackenhill impresses big time at Newbridge Stadium.

Racing: Blindsided blindsided by 100/1 shot Ti Sento at Listowel.

KDFL: Five star Newbridge Hotspurs prove too hot for Monasterevin;

Busy week in top flight, plus all the results, fixtures and uip-to-date tables.

Newbridge Town hit back to take the Lar Dunne Cup in style.

Kickboxing and Taekwon-Do teen on his way to success.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

