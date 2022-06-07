In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

St Conleth's Park redevelopment in major jeopardy?
Kildare line-up against Mayo in winner-take-all Qualifier clash.
Ladies season ends with loss to Roscommon: extensive report, reaction and comment.
Time to bloom, just like all lilies at this time of year (Tommy Callaghan),
Derry have too much for Kildare in camogie championship.
Golf: 8-year-old Kildare rising star heading to the US Kids Tour.
All the results from the Fairways; Picture Special from Newbridge RFC Annual Golf Classic.
Pitch and Putt: Chrissy and Martin lead the way as Kildare players excel in Leinster.
Dogs: Lackenhill impresses big time at Newbridge Stadium.
Racing: Blindsided blindsided by 100/1 shot Ti Sento at Listowel.
KDFL: Five star Newbridge Hotspurs prove too hot for Monasterevin;
Busy week in top flight, plus all the results, fixtures and uip-to-date tables.
Newbridge Town hit back to take the Lar Dunne Cup in style.
Kickboxing and Taekwon-Do teen on his way to success.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
Apple users will be able to edit and even recall recently sent messages when the next version of its iPhone software is released later this year, the company has announced.
James Roe earned two top-ten results in Detroit for a career best weekend in Indy Lights competition Photo: INDYCAR Media
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.