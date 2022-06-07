This week's GAA fixtures across Kildare

Wednesday June 8
2022 Senior Hurling League Div. 2 Semi-final: Celbridge V Sarsfields 19:30, Referee: Eamonn Kelly
2022 Senior Hurling League Div. 3 Semi-final: Wolfe Tones V Naas 19:30, Referee: PJ Cummins
2022 Senior Hurling League Division 4: Éire Óg Corra Choill V Kilcock 19:30, Referee: Paul Donnelly.
Thursday June 9
2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 4:
Rathcoffey V Rheban 20:00, Referee: Peter Farrell
2022 Reserve Football League Div 6:
Two Mile House V Sarsfields 19:30, Referee: John Knight;
Naas V Leixlip 20:00, Referee: Liam Herbert; Moorefield V Celbridge20:00, Referee: Alan Lagrue.
2022 Reserve Football League Div 7:
Clane V Johnstownbridge 19:30, Referee: Sham Moran
Maynooth V Raheens 19:30, Referee: Peter Farrell.
2022 Reserve Football League Div 6
Carbury V St. Laurence's 20:00, Referee: Paul Donnelly
Friday June 10
2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 1
Naas v Castledermot 20:00, Referee: Owen Murphy
Sarsfields v Eadestown 20:00, Referee: Raymond Kelly
Moorefield V Confey 20:00, Referee: Henry Barrett
Carbury V Celbridge 20:00, Referee: Fergus Devereux
St. Laurence's V Clane 20:00, Referee: Kieran Harris
Athy V Raheens 20:00, Referee: Paddy McDermott
2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 2:
Johnstownbridge v Kilcullen 20:00, Referee: Matthew Redmond;
Maynooth v Leixlip 20:00, Referee: Colm Kearney;
Round Towers v Clogherinkoe 20:00, Referee: Billy O Connell
Monasterevan v Two Mile House 20:00, Referee: Alan Lagrue.
2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 3
Suncroft v Caragh 20:00, Referee: Barry Moore
Ellistown v Ballyteague20:00, Referee: Niall Colgan;
Sallins v Allenwood GFC20:00, Referee: Fergal Barry
Kill v St Kevin's 20:00, Referee: Jack O Connell.
2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 4
Robertstown V Ardclough 20:00, Referee: Paraic Mc Givern
Grangenolvin V Milltown 20:00, Referee: TBC
Straffan V Cappagh 20:00, Referee: Daren Malone
Ballykelly V Athgarvan 20:00, Referee: Fintan Barrett
Castlemitchell V Kildangan 20:00, Referee: Damien Whelan.
