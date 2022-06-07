Search

07 Jun 2022

Kildare driver earns career best finish at Detroit Grand Prix

James Roe earned two top-ten results in Detroit for a career best weekend in Indy Lights competition Photo: INDYCAR Media

Daragh Nolan

07 Jun 2022 9:00 PM

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

It was a career best results weekend for Naas’ James Roe Jr. at this past weekend's Detroit Grand Prix. Competing with the TJ Speed outfit in the Indy Lights Championship, Roe netted himself a pair of top-ten results. The results were his best in Indy Lights and the top of his rookie season earning seventh and ninth place finishes on the barrier lined street circuit.

“What a great weekend for not only me, but the entire TJ Speed team,” said James Roe. “It is great to complete the full race distance in both races on the weekend and score a pair of top-ten results.”

Roe secured ninth and eleventh place starting positions after an impressive qualifying session.

Race one on Saturday would see a host of incidents all which Roe took advantage of. Along with his improved pace, Roe kept out of trouble and advanced forward two positions. Crossing the line in seventh, the result was a career best for Roe in the Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires program.

Returning to the track on Sunday and looking to repeat that performance, the Kildare driver would line up just outside the top-ten in P11 as the field took the green. Once again moving forward, Roe would cross the line in ninth to earn his second top-ten finish of the weekend.

Roe continued, “I feel like this event could be a turning point for my season. Two good finishes and prior to Detroit we had a good test at Road America where we will head this coming weekend. I am looking forward to continuing this string of success and seeing what the rest of the season brings.”

Roe will be back on track this weekend at the 4.014-mile, 14-turn Road America facility in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. This weekend will be the seventh race on the fourteen race calendar as the season reaches the halfway point.

