Search

08 Jun 2022

Dublin legend warns Kildare could upset Mayo

Dublin legend warns Kildare could upset Mayo

Glenn Ryan in attendance at the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Mayo and Monaghan at MacHale Park in Castlebar, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

08 Jun 2022 1:40 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Dublin legend Diarmuid Connolly has warned Mayo that a wounded Kildare side could scupper their bid to reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals this weekend at Croke Park.

Mayo’s three-point win over Monaghan in Castlebar secured them a place in the second round of the qualifiers and James Horan’s men have been chalked up as odds-on favourites to see off Kildare, who are seeking to bounce back from their heavy Leinster final defeat at the hands of Dublin.

 “They got that all-important goal to get ahead against Monaghan and stayed that goal ahead the whole game,” Connolly told BoyleSports. “My old foe Lee Keegan was man of the match, so he still has plenty left in his legs yet. Cillian O’Connor looks sharp this year coming back from injury and if he manages to get the first goal like he did against Monaghan, then I think they will go on to win. But I just don’t know where Mayo are at, even though they are a high-scoring team.

“They were disappointing against Galway and many would have been hoping for a backlash after they fell apart against Kerry in the National League final. The fans would have been hoping for a big year after being in the All-Ireland final last year.

Kildare vs Dublin; "We felt embarrassed...you just wanted to be anywhere but Croke Park"

Daragh Nolan recounts a day to forget for the Lilywhites

“Kildare have an embarrassment of riches with the inside forwards they have. Jimmy Hyland got 1-4 against Dublin and while Darragh Kirwan only got one, he had a load of shots. His finishing wasn’t quite there, but he’ll be a goal threat," Connolly added.

“I was very impressed with Ben McCormack who got five points from play against Dublin too. Everything that Kildare did well that day went through him and he will take some watching. I think they could go close and maybe a draw would be a good shout.”

It is hard imagine Connolly's warning being over necessary unless Kildare show drastic improvement from Leinster final day. Both in tactical shape and approach but also in their application. Management will need to change the defensive approach to allow the aforementioned dangerous forwards have an impact on this game.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media