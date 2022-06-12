Kildare minors lose out to Mayo despite late comeback

Kildare minor footballers campaign ended this afternoon following a six point defeat at the hands of Mayo at Tullamore this afternoon.

In a game that saw the sides share six goals with the boys from the west at one stage in the second half leading by 11 points but the Lilies attempted a grandstand finish with two goals (one penalty) from Eoin Cully and Ben Loakman, cutting the deficit to five but it was Mayo who finished it off with two late points to secure the place in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Final score: Mayo 3-18 Kildare 3-12.

Mayo, despite playing against the strong breeze, led at the break 3-5 to 1-7, two of their goals from Ronan Clarke and Niall Hurley coming inside a minute, with Hurley also getting the opening goal.

Kildare on the other hand, after a poor start, slowly got into the action and a goal from Ben Loakman had them in the lead, a lead however that did not last too long with those two green flags arriving in the 25 minute.

Scorers: Mayo, Niall Hurley 2-4 (1 free), Ronan Clarke 1-6 (4 frees), Oliver Armstrong 0-4, James Maheady 0-1, Luke Feeney 0-1, Dara Hurley 0-1, Zac Collins 0-1.

Kildare, Ben Loakman 2-2 (1 free, penalty), Eoin Cully 1-4 (1 mark), Joey Cunningham 0-2, Ben Ryan 0-1, Ryan Sinkey 0-1, Killian Browne 0-1 (free), DJ Percival 0-1.

MAYO: David Dolan; Rio Mortimer, John MacMonagle, Lorcan Silke; Liam Maloney, Colm McHale, Paul Gilmore; Jack Keane, Luke Feeney; James Maheady, Dara Hurley, Diarmuid Duffy; Cathal Keaveney, Ronan Clarke, Niall Hurley. Subs: Oliver Armstrong for Jack Keane (37 minutes); Zac Collins for James Maheady (46 minutes); Dylan Gallagher for Dara Hurley (50 minutes); Sean O'Dowd for Dylan Gallagher (59 minutes); Conor Kelly for Colm McHale (66 minutes).



KILDARE: Fintan Quinn (Naas); Niall Cramer (Raheens), Eoin Lawlor (Naas), Ben Ryan (Round Towers); Jamie McGuirk (Naas), James Harris cpt (Castlemitchell), Joey Cunningham (Allenwood); Ryan Sinkey (Naas), Ryan Rainey (Johnstownbridge); Eoin Cully (Carbury), Ben Loakman (Sarsfields), Ross Harris (Castlemitchell); Evan Obriain (Naas), Killian Browne (Celbridge), Cormac O'Sullivan (Celbridge). Subs: Cian O'Reilly (Raheens) for Cormac O'Sullivan (half time); Joe Hanamy (St Laurence's) for Joey Cunningham (46 minutes); Daniel Hamill (Raheens) for Ben Ryan (55 minutes); Cillian Geraghty (Maynooth) for Killian Browne (55 minutes).



REFEREE: Barry Tiernan, Dublin.