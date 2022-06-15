This week's Kildare GAA fixtures
Wednesday June 15
2022 Reserve Football League Division 4 Semi Final Confey V Kill 19:30, Referee PJ Cummins .
2022 Reserve Football League Div 6:
Two Mile House V Sarsfields 20:00, Referee John Knight.
Thursday June 16
2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 2: Two Mile House V Ballymore Eustace 20:00, Referee Kieran Harris.
2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 4: Castlemitchell V Kildangan 20:00, Referee Damien Whelan
2022 Reserve Football League Division 5: Grangenolvin V Rheban20:00, Referee Stephen Foley.
Friday June 17
2022 Senior Hurling League Division 1A Final
At Conleth's Prk, Newbridge, Ardclough V Naas 19:30, Referee TBC.
2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 2: Maynooth V Johnstownbridge 19:30, Referee Alan Lagrue.
2022 Reserve Football League Division 6: Two Mile House V Celbridge 20:00, Referee Ryan Moran
2022 Reserve Football League Division 7 Semi Finals: St. Laurence's V Clane 19:30, Referee Owen Murphy; Carbury V Eadestown 19:30, Referee Anthony Herbert.
Saturday June 1
2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 1: Celbridge V St. Laurence's 18:00, Referee Conor Daly; Confey V Carbury 18:00, Referee Matthew Redmond; Clane V Castledermot 18:00, Referee Colm Kearney; Eadestown V Moorefield 18:00, Referee Paddy Mc Dermott; Raheens V Sarsfields 18:00, Referee Niall Colgan; Athy V Naas 18:00, Referee Killian Jones.
2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 2: Leixlip V Kilcock 18:00, Referee PJ Cummins; Clogherinkoe V Monasterevan 18:00, Referee Fergus Devereux.
2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 3: St Kevin's V Rathangan 18:00, Referee Alan Lagrue; Kill V Sallins18:00, Referee Liam Carthy; Suncroft V Ellistown 18:00, Referee Henry Barrett.
2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 4: Rheban V Grangenolvin 18:00, Referee Owen Murphy; Kildangan V Rathcoffey 18:00, Referee Fintan Barrett; Athgarvan V Castlemitchell 18:00, Referee John Knight; Robertstown V Milltown 18:00, Referee Alan Archbold; Ardclough V Straffan 18:00, Referee Daren Malone; Cappagh V Ballykelly 18:00, Referee John McLoughlin.
Sunday June 19
2022 Reserve Football League Division 3 Final: Ballymore Eustace or Clogherinkoe V Allenwood or St Kevin's 14:00, Referee TBC .
2022 Senior Hurling League Division 1B Final
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Éire Óg Corra Choill V Maynooth or Clane 15:45, Referee TBC.
