Search

16 Jun 2022

This week's Kildare football league fixtures

This week's Kildare football league fixtures

This week's Kildare football league fixtures, Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

16 Jun 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Friday

KDFL Lumsden Cup (Round 1)
(10 mins each way & extra time)
Athy Town AFC v Monasterevin AFC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm,
Sallins Celtic FC v Coill Dubh AFC, Millbank, 7.30pm,

KDFL Senior Division
Clane United FC v Kildare Town AFC, Doctors rd, 7.45pm,

Saturday

KDFL Lumsden League Cup (Prelims)
(10mins each way extra time & penalty rule apply)
All kick off 5.00pm,

Newbridge Town v Castle Villa AFC, NTFC AW,
Celbridge Town v St Anthony’s Youths FC, Ballymackealy rd,
Enfield Celtic v Leixlip United FC, Enfield,
Maynooth Town v Moone Celtic FC, Rathcoffey rd,

KDFL Lumsden League Cup (Rd 1)
(10mins each way extra time & penalty rule apply)
Clonmullion AFC v Caragh Celtic FC, M O Neil Pk, 7pm,
Suncroft AFC v Kilcock Celtic FC, Comm Grds, 7pm,

Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Newbridge Hotspurs FC (Idle)

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Athy Town FC v St. Anthony’s Youths FC, Aldridge pk, 7.30pm,

Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 1
Rathangan AFC v Kilcock Celtic FC, Canal rd, 5pm,
Clane United FC (idle)

Ace Sports Awards Masers Division 2
Arlington FC v Maynooth Town AFC, Castle Pk, 5pm,
Kilcock Celtic F C v Monasterevin AFC, Bawnogues, 5pm,
Straffan AFC (idle)

Sunday

KDFL Lumsden League Cup (Rd 1)
(10 mins each way extra time & penalty rule apply)

Rathangan AFC v SPWFC, Canal rd, 11am,
Arlington FC v Allenwood Celtic FC, Castle Pk, 11am,

KDFL Senior Division
Naas United FC v Kilcullen AFC, Jigginstown, 11am,
Ballycane Celtic FC (Idle)

Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Clane United FC v Straffan AFC, Doctors rd, 11am,

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1

Naas AFC v Newbridge United FC, Naas SC, 11am,
Newbridge Hots v Arlington FC, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 11am,
Old Fort Celtic FC (Idle)

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Moone Celtic FC v Clonmullion AFC, Fortfield, 11am,
Arlington FC v Kildare Town AFC, Castle Park, 11am,
Caragh Celtic FC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Donore Pk, 11am,

Monday

So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division
Clane United FC v Enfield Celtic FC, Doctors rd, 7.30pm,
Rathangan AFC v Kilcullen AFC, Canal rd, 7pm,
Allenwood Celtic FC v Edenderry Town AFC, Killina rd, 7pm,
Sallins Celtic FC/Monasterevin AFC (Idle)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media