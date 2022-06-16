This week's Kildare football league fixtures, Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Friday
KDFL Lumsden Cup (Round 1)
(10 mins each way & extra time)
Athy Town AFC v Monasterevin AFC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm,
Sallins Celtic FC v Coill Dubh AFC, Millbank, 7.30pm,
KDFL Senior Division
Clane United FC v Kildare Town AFC, Doctors rd, 7.45pm,
Saturday
KDFL Lumsden League Cup (Prelims)
(10mins each way extra time & penalty rule apply)
All kick off 5.00pm,
Newbridge Town v Castle Villa AFC, NTFC AW,
Celbridge Town v St Anthony’s Youths FC, Ballymackealy rd,
Enfield Celtic v Leixlip United FC, Enfield,
Maynooth Town v Moone Celtic FC, Rathcoffey rd,
KDFL Lumsden League Cup (Rd 1)
(10mins each way extra time & penalty rule apply)
Clonmullion AFC v Caragh Celtic FC, M O Neil Pk, 7pm,
Suncroft AFC v Kilcock Celtic FC, Comm Grds, 7pm,
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Newbridge Hotspurs FC (Idle)
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Athy Town FC v St. Anthony’s Youths FC, Aldridge pk, 7.30pm,
Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 1
Rathangan AFC v Kilcock Celtic FC, Canal rd, 5pm,
Clane United FC (idle)
Ace Sports Awards Masers Division 2
Arlington FC v Maynooth Town AFC, Castle Pk, 5pm,
Kilcock Celtic F C v Monasterevin AFC, Bawnogues, 5pm,
Straffan AFC (idle)
Sunday
KDFL Lumsden League Cup (Rd 1)
(10 mins each way extra time & penalty rule apply)
Rathangan AFC v SPWFC, Canal rd, 11am,
Arlington FC v Allenwood Celtic FC, Castle Pk, 11am,
KDFL Senior Division
Naas United FC v Kilcullen AFC, Jigginstown, 11am,
Ballycane Celtic FC (Idle)
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Clane United FC v Straffan AFC, Doctors rd, 11am,
Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Naas AFC v Newbridge United FC, Naas SC, 11am,
Newbridge Hots v Arlington FC, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 11am,
Old Fort Celtic FC (Idle)
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Moone Celtic FC v Clonmullion AFC, Fortfield, 11am,
Arlington FC v Kildare Town AFC, Castle Park, 11am,
Caragh Celtic FC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Donore Pk, 11am,
Monday
So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division
Clane United FC v Enfield Celtic FC, Doctors rd, 7.30pm,
Rathangan AFC v Kilcullen AFC, Canal rd, 7pm,
Allenwood Celtic FC v Edenderry Town AFC, Killina rd, 7pm,
Sallins Celtic FC/Monasterevin AFC (Idle)
Kildare selector Anthony Rainbow with Ben McCormack of Kildare after their side's defeat in the All-Ireland Senior Championship match between Mayo and Kildare at Croke Park, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach
