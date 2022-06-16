Kildare Greyhound Racing News: Tilly and Devon win in style

In front of a very good attendance last Friday night at Newbridge greyhound stadium both Blue Devon and Kildallon Tilly gave a similar like performance in the semi finals of the Track supporters club A2/3 525 by scoring trap to line victories to set up an intriguing final next Friday evening.

In the closing contest of the evening Youcantcatchme having his first contest over the circuit flew around in a flying 28.54

Racing opened with a novice event with both Arlington Champ and Coss Summer being first to show. Racing to the first turn the Paula Coss owned Coss Summer showed the early pace to slip into the back straight ahead of the Champ with Sandyhill Mega giving chase.

Bowling along out front the home bred Ballymac Best – Luck Lady youngster made every post a winning one to run out a nice seven length winner in a nice debut clock of 29.41.

Arlington Champ in turn finished second a length ahead of the staying on Sandyhill Mega. Frozen Dazzler who came in from the reserve panel was noted coming home strong having being baulked on the opening turn.

A prefix that used to grace greyhound stadiums in years gone by returned to this stadium on the night as the Michael Rafferty and Catherine Hannon owned Ivy Hall Best scored over the sprint trip.

Drawn in the red sheet she was slowly away as Coolree Speed showed her rivals a clean pair of heels in the early stages of the contest. However despite being drawn on the rails Ivy Hall Best (Ballymac Best – Break the Habit) showed some nice gears to draw level as the opening corner came into view.

With Coolree posting a very nice 7.29 opening sectional he was closely followed by the Roscrea owned runner.

Using her rails pitch to round the corner first Ivy Hall Best raced away to post a very nice 17.97 winning clock. The early leader Coolree Speed took second spot a length and a half ahead of Let Her Loose.

The Talking Dogs A5 525 Semi Final: In the third contest we had Mydras Star setting the early running to lead both Susie Chaperal and Mad About Snowy into the third turn.

Coming into the home straight the Padraig Nolan owned Susie Chaperal who was racing in the striped sheet took the inner line to hit the front as the winning line came into view,

Staying on the stoutest from here the Laughill Blake – Mags Chaperal two year old raced to her second win on the bounce as she broke the ray in an improved 29.45. Mad About Snowy who encountered trouble twice in the contest ran home strong to take second place ahead of Mydras Star.

The Talking Dogs A5 525 Semi Final: Dennis O’Sullivan a Kerryman based in north Kildare for as long as I can remember was on the ball in the second semi final as his Adraville Breeze who did not go unnoticed in the bedding ring exited the traps as if one possessed.

Racing to the final turns he was closed in by Coss Zoom who may have just headed the early leader briefly as the home straight came into play. Sensing the danger Adraville Breeze (Kinloch Brae – Montroe Carrie) kicked again to pull out a nice two length winning margin to stop the clock in a very nice 29.23. Coss Zoom in turn had four to spare over third placed Rockstown Robin.

In the fifth contest which was held over the sprint trip Lodgefield Narco flew out of the traps ahead of the Murt Leahy trained State Express. With the Express showed an abundance of early pace the Laughill Blake – Droopys Zero youngster flew by the leader to easily make the opening corner first.

Once ahead the Corner – Back – Syndicate owned State Express pulled away to score handsomely by four lengths when breaking the ray in a flying 17.48, the third quickest run over the trip this year. Narco in turn took second place two lengths ahead of Costa Fortune.

The James Slevin owned Jamie Slevin trained Pukka Bene took the sixth contest with a fine pillar to post success.

Trapping out ahead of Topshelf Anne the Great Blue Shark – Coolavanny Muir whelp hit the opening corner first as Topshelf Anne found some trouble. Oblivious as to what was taking place in her slip stream Pukka Bene only had one mission in mind and that was to get to the winning line first.

Crossing the line with four lengths to spare over Teapot Annie he stopped the clock in a very nice 29.26 to notch up his third race success. Margarets Rocky was just pipped on the line for second place by a head.

Having scored in the final race last weekend the Moira Costigan owned Last Daisy made it two wins on the bounce in the seventh contest where she had to come from off the pace to score in a lifetime best of 28.89. Akissforrosin set the early pace to slip around the opening corners ahead of Quattro Katie and Last Daisy.

Racing to the third turn Quattro Katie had made her way to the front but by the time the home straight came into play the Portlaoise raider Last Daisy had taking up the front running mantle.

Once striking the front the home bred Skywalker Puma – Mydras Daisy whelp pulled out a nice length and a half victory over Katie with Errill Luke running on well in third spot.

Newbridge Track Supporters Club A2/3 525 Semi Final: Having being brought back from across the water in the latter half of last year Declan Kelly has shown great patience with his Blue Devon to get her back into a supreme level of fitness.Looking an absolute picture Blue Devon flashed out of the two berth to hit the opening corner ahead of both Mydras Puma and the reserve Another me Daddy.

Powering away from her rivals from the second turn the daughter of Kinloch Brae out of String of Pearls raced home alone seven length ahead of Mydras Puma with Carrickhill Ava taking third spot another three and a half lengths adrift.

Breaking the ray in her lifetime best of 28.63 Blue Devon has brought her winning tally to the seven mark on Irish shores.

Newbridge Track Supporters Club A2/3 525 Semi Final: Having showed well in her first look at the tough Newbridge circuit last Friday night the John Lee owned David Murray trained Kildallon Tilly put the experience gained to great effect in this semi final.

Flashing out from the four box she posted an excellent .88 opening sectional to completely pulverize her opponents into an early submission as she rounded the opening turns with a healthy advantage over both Payment Due and Athenas Spear.

These remained the positions all the way home as the Droopys Sydney – Mags Image two year old broke the ray in a flying 28.71. Three lengths back in second place Payment Due had Four to spare over Athenas Spear.



Over the sprint trip both Ballycairn Blue and Frozen Mojito set the pace to race to the first turn ahead of the chasing pack.

As the chasing pack got into each other’s way the leading pair entered the home straight alone. With the Evan Hendrick owned Ballycairn Blue holding the lead he raced to his seventh race success when stopping the clock in a very nice 17.83.

Two lengths shy Frozen Mojito had seven to spare over Hawkfield Oscar. The rest of the chasing pack dusted themselves down to run home alone.

The quickest return for the standard trip was reserved for the final contest as The Beer Buddies Syndicate owned Youcantcatchme flew out of the five box to leave a very strong field in his slipstream as he entered the back straight ahead of Lively Blake and Innfield Cain.

Making every post a winning once out in front the Droopys Sydney – Droopys Scion black dog powered home to a six and a half length winning margin over Lively Blake when stopping the clock in an excellent 28.54.

Tinryland Boy finished with a flourish to be just a short head back in third place.

This display was an excellent one considering it was the winner’s first official look at the circuit.