iRadio have partnered with Kildare race track Mondello for their 24hour event

iRadio is delighted to announce its new partnership with Mondello24, a cycling endurance challenge created by Mondello Park that will return to the famous venue this Saturday June 18 from 12pm.

iRadio is sponsoring this year’s event, which will see cyclists taking over the famed international race circuit for a full 24 hours. Some brave souls will be tackling the route solo, others as part of a team, many using it as a fundraiser for a host of worthy causes and all of them taking on a unique and gruelling challenge.

iRadio will launch the brand-new and exclusive iRadio Suite at Mondello Park, with iRadio at the Weekend broadcasting live from there on Saturday and Sunday.

iRadio CEO Mark Cunning is welcoming the new partnership, "We're delighted to have partnered with Mondello Park for this event. As we continue to grow and develop the iRadio brand, identifying and activating exciting partnerships are key to our success. Mondello24 is a really impressive event. I can't wait to see and hear our coverage across this weekend.

"Meanwhile Dan Horan, Marketing and Communications Manager with Mondello Park says: "We are delighted to activate this next phase of our partnership with another famous and recognisable Irish brand, iRadio. With the introduction of the iRadio Suite to our track we're excited for what we're sure will be a fantastic opportunity over the coming year. Having iRadio on board for our Mondello24 Cycle event has given us great exposure!”