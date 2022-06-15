Search

15 Jun 2022

iRadio have partnered with Kildare race track Mondello for their 24hour event

iRadio have partnered with Kildare race track Mondello for their 24hour event

iRadio have partnered with Kildare race track for the Mondello24

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

15 Jun 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

iRadio is delighted to announce its new partnership with Mondello24, a cycling endurance challenge created by Mondello Park that will return to the famous venue this Saturday June 18 from 12pm.

iRadio is sponsoring this year’s event, which will see cyclists taking over the famed international race circuit for a full 24 hours.  Some brave souls will be tackling the route solo, others as part of a team, many using it as a fundraiser for a host of worthy causes and all of them taking on a unique and gruelling challenge.   

iRadio will launch the brand-new and exclusive iRadio Suite at Mondello Park, with iRadio at the Weekend broadcasting live from there on Saturday and Sunday.

iRadio CEO Mark Cunning is welcoming the new partnership, "We're delighted to have partnered with Mondello Park for this event. As we continue to grow and develop the iRadio brand, identifying and activating exciting partnerships are key to our success. Mondello24 is a really impressive event. I can't wait to see and hear our coverage across this weekend.  

"Meanwhile Dan Horan, Marketing and Communications Manager with Mondello Park says: "We are delighted to activate this next phase of our partnership with another famous and recognisable Irish brand, iRadio. With the introduction of the iRadio Suite to our track we're excited for what we're sure will be a fantastic opportunity over the coming year. Having iRadio on board for our Mondello24 Cycle event has given us great exposure!” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media