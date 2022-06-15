Kildare boxer Eric Donovan secures European title opportunity

Eric Donovan at Athy boxing club
Athy boxer Eric Donovan has secured a European title shot. The news comes following the European Boxing Union have ordered the Donovan to fight Frenchman Khalil El Hadri for the vacant EBU EU featherweight title. El Hadri is has 13 wins and just one defeat on his professional
The European governing body has given both sides until Wednesday, July 6 to come to a promotional arrangement, and if terms can’t be agreed the bout will go to purse bids.
The 36-year-old spoke at length in an interview back in April with the Leinster Leader about his European title ambitions. Donovan said he wants a shot at the European title before he retired at the end of 2022.
Donovan following the fight order is now guaranteed a shot at a European title and could now add pro European honours to the European bronze medals he won at amateur level in his next fight.
