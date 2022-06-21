Kildare community games back in full swing with athletics action

Kildare community games back in full swing
Kildare Community Games are back, and that is official. The games resumed after a two-year absence with four finals staged on Friday last.
Girls U12 Gaelic Football, Girls u14 Gaelic Football, Girls U12 Soccer and U10 Gaelic football with winners Suncroft, Newbridge St Brigids, Newbridge St Conleth's and Clane representing Kildare in the Provincial series.
Girls U12 Gaelic Football Gold Suncroft; Silver St Brigid's; Bronze; St Conleth's; Girls U14 Gaelic Gold St Brigid's; Silver Kildare Town; Girls u12 Soccer Gold St Conleth’s; Silver Suncroft; U10 Gaelic Gold Clane; Milltown and Kildare Town played for silver and bronze.
Meanwhile the County Kildare Community Games Track and Field events take place this Wednesday June 22 at the Celbridge Athletic Club with the action getting under way at 6 pm.
