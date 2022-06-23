This week's Kildare football league fixtures

Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
Friday June 24
KDFL Senior Division
Kilcock Celtic FC v Naas United FC, Bawnogues 7.45pm
Kilcullen AFC v Suncroft AFC, Avondale, 7.30pm
Coill Dubh AF, Athy Town AFC (idle)
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Sallins Celtic FC v Allenwood Celtic FC, Millbank, 7.30pm.
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Div 2
Old Fort Celtic FC v Arlington FC, Ballyroan, 7.30pm.
Saturday June 25
Ace Sports Awards Masters Cup (Prelims) Straight to penalties if level at full time; All 5.00pm kick off.
Monasterevin AFC v Kilcock Celtic FC (B), Togher Road
Leixlip United FC v Kilcock Celtic (A), Leixlip Amenity
Newbridge Town AFC v Straffan AFC, NTFC AW
Arlington FC v Clane United FC, Castle Pk.
Ace Sports Awards Masters Div 1
Celbridge Town AFC v Rathangan AFC, Ballymackealy, Clane Road; Maynooth Town (A) (Idle).
Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 2
Maynooth T (B), Enfield C FC (idle).
KDFL Senior Division
Kildare Town AFC (idle).
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Newbridge Hotspurs FC v Clane United FC, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 7.00pm.
Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
St. Anthonys Youths v Naas AFC, Kilcullen AW, 7.00pm.
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Div 2
Athy Town AFC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm
Clonmullion AFC v St. Anthonys Youths, M O Neill Pk, 7pm.
Sunday June 26
KDFL Senior Division
Rathangan AFC v Clane United FC, Canal Road, 11am; SPWFC v Ballycane Celtic FC, Clongorey, 11am.
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Monasterevin AFC v Straffan AFC, Togher Road, 11am; Arlington FC, Caragh Celtic FC (idle).
Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Newbridge United FC v Coill Dubh AFC, Corrigan Pk, 11am; Castle Villa AFC v Arlington FC, Mullarney Pk, 2pm; Moone Celtic FC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Fortfield, 11am; Old Fort Celtic (Idle).
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Div 2
Caragh Celtic FC v Moone Celtic FC, Donore, 11am; Kildare T AFC (Idle).
Monday June 27
So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division
Edenderry Town AFC v Kilcullen AFC, Fr Paul Pk, 7pm
Sallins Celtic FC v Clane United FC, Millbank, 7pm
Monasterevin AFC v Allenwood Celtic FC, Togher rd, 7pm
Enfield Celtic, Rathangan AFC (idle).
