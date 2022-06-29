Kildare soccer: Moone challenge Newbridge in six-goal thriller

Moone Celtic FC consolidated their Division 1 midtable position, with two games in hand, on the leading pack courtesy of their 4-2 victory over Newbridge Hotspurs on Sunday.

A clinical start and finish was enough for Moone to secure all three points. Moone got off to a great start where a long kick from Willy Clynch in goals put the Newbridge backline under pressure, Dave Wilson cut inside on his right foot & curled a low shot wide to slot it inside the far corner to put the home side 1-0 up.

Moone continued to maintain this pressure with Cormac Burke picking passes from the back three. Debutant Scott Cardiff using his athleticism to get down the left wing and Chris Heaslip and Paddy Deerin overloading the right side.

The home side doubled their advantage mindway through the half, again coming from a right side build up where the impressive Chris Heaslip and Paddy Deerin played created great interplay, Chris dribbled into the box and after a defensive scramble Chris swung a flick to knock it in. Newbridge had their own chances after this, producing a brilliant acrobatic save from Willy and great blocks from Alan Norton leaving the home side defending their 2-0 lead going into the break.

On the resumption Moone were a little sluggish and eventually Newbridge punished them dearly when their relentlessness down the wings created a lovely cross to the back post from Alan Perth their hard work was finally rewarded as Ryan finished the attack with a goal to put the minimum between the sides on the seventieth minute.

The visitors continued pushing for the equaliser and some great build up play saw Chris Higgins with the ball just inside the box, he beat his marker and slotted it in bottom right corner to level matters.

The equaliser warranted a Moone response and they got one soon after. The youthful Josh Kelly played the ball forward to Juan Bechini. He played a through ball to allow Chris Heaslip beat the offside trap and he rounded the Spurs keeper to make it 3-2. Moone were back in front and back in control. The game was soon killed off when Heaslip took a short corner and played it to Josh Kelly, he cut inside and placed his shot to the bottom right corner to put two between the sides at 4-2. A great moment for the young man.

Newbridge threw bodies forward after that but it was to no avail as the home side held firm to the final whistle.

A great team performance from the winners. Special mention to the young lads Scott, Josh & Callum Kelly who played great when they came on.



Man of the match goes to Chris Heaslip for his goal involvements today in what will be his final game of the season before moving abroad to work in Canada.

Best for the visitors were Alan Perth and Chris Higgins.