05 Jul 2022

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

05 Jul 2022 12:05 PM

Kildare and Sarsfields clubman, Brendan Cawley, to take charge of the Saturday's All-Ireland SFC semi-final.

Naas and Athy go head-to-head in Leinster Leader Cup decider.

Full reports and picture coverage as Athy defeat Sarsfields and Naas prove too strong for Raheens in SFL Division 1 semi-finals.

SHC: wins for Maynooth and Clane in Championship Preliminary round.

JFC: reports from all five Tom Cross Transport JFC with wins for Straffan, Ballykelly, Cappagh, Kill and Ballykelly.

A look ahead to the Leinster Leader Cup final this weekend and the first round proper of the SHC.

First Ladies Snooker Academy opens in Newbridge.

Leixlip crowned Division 2 League Champions.

Raheens capture Reserve Division 2 title with win over Leixllip.

Tight game but Ladies U16 Lilies book a place in All-Ireland decider.

Young Naas Ladies enjoy Skills Camp.

Golf: results from the Fairways with picture special from Naas Golf Club's President's Prize.

Pitch and Putt: Josie's Day a great success at Ryston Pitch and Putt Club.

Top performances at Indoor Bowls League finals.

Racing: Gary Carroll continues his run of winners. All the latest in Kildare Racing News.

Dogs: Barrington Ben quickest of the lot at Cornelscourt.

KDFL: Arlington hit Allenwood for six; plus weekly focus on Senior Division; results, fixtures and up-to-date tables from the leagues.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

Local News

