Kildare U16 ladies into All-Ireland B final with Mayo win

Kildare 0-12

Mayo 0-11

Kildare booked their place in the All-Ireland U16 'B' final with victory over Mayo on Wednesday evening. But they did it the hard way, Mayo pushing the Lilies right to the very end in the 0-12 to 0-11 win.

Mayo outscored Kildare by seven points to two in the second half but it wasn’t enough as Kildare hung on, thanks chiefly to the crossbar and an alert Zara Hurley. Hurley cleared a late Mayo effort in injury time to avoid extra time and ensure Kildare advanced to the All Ireland U16 B Final on July 13.

Played in damp conditions with the sod underfoot causing players to slip didn't detract from a very exciting contest.

Kildare led 0-2 to 0-0 through Aoife Murnane and a Tara Rafferty free before Mayo registered their first score, Kayla Rafferty splitting the posts.

Kildare grew more into the game and were solid in defence with Laura Dunlea having an excellent game, however up front they were guilty of carrying the ball into contact where better options were available and chances of scores went a miss.

The sides traded a brace of points and the young Lillies hit a good purple patch scoring five unanswered points and Mayo were thankful for the upright coming to their aid from Tara Raffertys effort.

A pointed free from Kayla Doherty left Mayo trailing by five and Rafferty was again unlucky for the Lillies dragging her effort just wide of the posts.

Kildare were reduced to 14 just before the break with Grace Mountaine saw yellow to the bewildered of the management team and supporters, however Referee Ciaran Groome signalled that it was her third tick.

Julie Brannigan got the last point of the half to see her side lead by six at the break. Kildare 0-10 Mayo 0-4.

With Kildare down a player for the opening nine minutes of the second half they tried hard to add to their tally. A missed goal chance from Abaigh Cahill and three shots dropping short into Mayo net minder Charlie Benson hands saw Mayo grow in confidence as they tagged on three quick points to reduce the deficit.

Kildare's first point of the second period and a badly needed score came in the 21st minute from Caoimhe Egan.

This was followed with both sides missing goal chances most notably the crossbar coming to Kildare's rescue.

A trio of points from Mayos midfield pairing of Doherty and Hession and substitute Meabh Callinan saw the bare minimum between the sides heading into the closing stages.

A point for Aoife Murnane pushed Kildare two clear clear but Kayla Doherty was equal to it pointing a free in injury time with still time to play.

Mayo were awarded another free, Doherty knew she needed to point to force extra time, she gave it everything and while it looked to have been heading over it struck the crossbar where a clatter of players from both sides descended on the rebound and it was Kildare captain Zara Hurley gained possession to clear the danger as the ref blew for time to see Kildare claim victory by the slimmest of margins, Kildare 0-12 Mayo 0-11.



Kildare will face Tipperary in the final on July 13 with time, venue tbc.

KILDARE: Sophie Knightly; Julie Brannigan 0-2, Zara Hurley cpt, Heidi Lyons; Laura Dunlea, Niamh Murphy, Maebh McDonagh; Beibhinn Hughes, Áine McNally 0-1; Aoife Murnane 0-3, Abaigh Cahill 0-1, Hannah Murphy; Caoimhe Egan 0-3, Grace Mountaine, Tara Rafferty 0-2 (2 frees). Subs: Saoirse Mahon for Hannah Murphy; Abi Whelan for Grace Mountaine; Eimear Behan for Beibhinn Hughes.

MAYO: Charlie Benson; Isobel Philips, Caoilfhionn Tighe, Emer Collins; Hannah Sheehy, Ava Palasz 0-2, Saoirse Byrne; Kayla Doherty 0-5 (4fs), Bree Hession 0- 3(1 f); Larissa Kelly, Louise Cassidy, Suzanne Tuohy; Shauna Heneghan, Siomha McNulty, Gráinne Moran. Subs: Maebh Callinan for Larissa Kelly; Kate Brennan for Louise Cassidy; Christina McEvilly for Shauna Heneghan; Ashleagh Salmon for Hannah Sheehy.