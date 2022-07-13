Kildare Football Focus: Athy and Clonmullion goalless as Kilcullen put five past Kilcock

Athy Town FC 0

Clonmullion AFC 0

This local derby attracted a huge crowd to Aldridge Park on Friday evening last. It was a tight affair with few clear cut chances.

It was the visitors who came very close to opening the scoring after only three minutes. Five minutes later Danny Thompson was fouled just outside the edge of the box and Nathan Robinson whipped in a great ball which the keeper parried onto the post and it bounced clear with Michael Walsh clearing the danger.

Thompson again was creating havoc down the left and when he beat Brendan Curtis he laid the ball off to Cody Mulhall who's first time volleyed cross was met by Lee Doyle but he shot wide.

The majority of the first half was played out between both 18 yard boxes with the visitors having the majority of possession. But in the 43 minute Clonmullion’s Robinson intercepted a misplaced pass and gave the ball to Mulhall who fired a fierce effort straight at the Athy keeper Jamie Quinn who was standing in for the injured Conor Germaine.

The home side made a couple of changes at the break and started the second half on the front foot when Chris Chanders cut out the ball as Clonmullion tried to play out from the back and crossed to substitute no Eoin Molloy who headed just wide of Michael Lawless's post.

The impressive Molloy was again involved in another attack when he latched on to a headed clearance from Timmy Doyle but again he pulled his effort wide.

Despite being down to ten men after Mark Hughes was shown a second yellow Clonmullion continued to push for the opener and substitute Jody Dillon latched on to a clearance and fired a great shot from just outside the box but the keeper got a fingertip to it to deflect it out for a corner. From the resulting dead ball Robinsons cross cleared everyone but Dillon failed to get a touch at the back post.

With only a few minutes left Mulhall picked up the ball twenty yards out and beat two defenders but his shot was well saved by the impressive Quinn in goal.

Best for Athy were the keeper Quinn, Michael Walsh and substitute Eoin Molloy. Best for Clonmullion were Timmy Doyle and Jay Connell in defence Lee Day and Mark Hughes in midfield while Danny Thompson and Johnny Fennel were a constant threat down the left flank.

Kilcock Celtic FC 1

Kilcullen AFC 5

Kilcullen and Kilcock met on a balmy Friday evening in Bawnogues. Kilcullen raced out of the traps and took the lead after five minutes. Kilcullen keeper Cody Tucker hit a huge clearance in behind the home backline and Dean O’Toole controlled it well and lobbed the advancing keeper.

The lead was doubled ten minutes later when Tom Healy skipped down the right wing and played a clever ball to the feet of Eamon Doyle who played in Mark Wolfe who made no mistake with his finish 2-0

Kilcock began to get more of the ball from this stage with Mike Brown putting in an impressive performance in the middle. They really should have scored at least once but three or four promising moves were let down by weak finishing.

With five minutes to go in the half, Mike Brown picked the ball up deep and skipped by a few Kilcullen men before producing a tidy finish to put his team on the scoresheet 2-1 halftime.

Ten minutes of the second half until Rob Lee played a great cross into Mark Wolfe who doubled his tally for the night 3-1

Kilcullen began to dominate from then but were thwarted by some good saves by the Kilcock netminder.

The away team's fourth came from the penalty spot, Mark Wolfe stepped up to knock the ball home 4-1.

Wolfe got his fourth and the away team's fifth with five minutes to go. Eoin O’Leary made room for a shot in the box that was well saved but the rebound fell to Wolfe who tapped home 5-1.

Best for Kilcullen were Tom Healy on his senior debut, Alan Crowe at the back and goal machine Wolfe up top. For Kilcock Mick Brown and Jamie Farrelly were the standouts.

Clane United FC 4

Naas United FC 2

Clane United went to of the KDFL Senior Division for the first time this Season courtesy of this 4-2 victory over Naas United on Friday evening at Doctor’s road.

The home side and eventual winners started brightly and soon took the lead on the third minute through an Andy Brogan free kick.

Naas struck back on the 13 minute as a pin point cross from Adam Colton found Dean Bowers to tap home from close range to level matters.

The home side regained the advantage as Brogan found the net from another free finding the top corner of the visitors net.

Clane made it 3-1 on the 28 minute as a good move started with a cross field pass from Stephen Leavy found Brogan on the left and he pulled back a cross to find Maguire whose deflected effort tricked into the net.

The home side where looking very dangerous and went in search of a fourth to kill off the game as Maguire went close twice. Naas came Back into the game three minutes before the break as Colton pulled one back to leave it 3 - 2 going into the break.

In the second half Naas applied all the pressure as they looked for an equaliser with Clane struggling to get going.

On the 78 minute against the run of play Clane secured the points with Maguire firing home a half volley to make it 4-2.

To Naas’s credit they kept going and nearly pulled one back only to be denied by a Gavin O Dwyer clearance off the Clane line. Naas continued to press and forced Clane keeper John Ball into two excellent saves in the dying moments as the home side held out for a 4 2 victory.

Best for Clane was the returning Killian Patchell from his short travels and Mark Kelly and Maguire who proved a threat all game.

SPWFC 0

Coill Dubh AFC 3

Coill Dubh made it two wins from two over St. Patrick’s Well in this season’s KDFL Senior Division with a 3-0 win at Old Bog Road on Sunday courtesy of goals from Conor Brady, Wayne Murray and Barry Noone.

In contrast to the hosts who took to the field on the back of a string of recent poor results and with their squad stripped down to its bare bones, Coill Dubh came into the game in decent form having taken four points from their last two games.

The contrast in recent fortunes enjoyed by both sides was evident early on with the visitors enjoying the greater share of territory early on testing ‘Well’s debutant goalkeeper Daniel O’Sullivan on a number of occasions. Nonetheless, Seán Casey’s men were managing to piece together some threatening attacks on the break and almost hit the front through Danny Callan on 35 minutes only to be denied by the heroics of the Coill Dubh netminder.

However, it was the Cusack Park outfit who breached the deadlock with a sweeping move ending with Conor Brady firing home the opener on 38 minutes

Temperatures were more akin to that usually found in Cairo than that usually found in Clongorey on Sunday morning and it was Coill Dubh who seemed to be acclimatising better as they began to up the ante after the break.

Indeed, that increased dominance would soon pay dividends for them as Wayne Brady doubled the Senior Division newcomers’ lead on 58 minutes.

Desperately seeking a way back into the game, St. Patrick’s Well reshuffled their deck and introduced Aaron Akanji, James Maher and new signing Ronan Freeney into the fray.

With renewed impetus in attack, the home side almost grabbed a lifeline through Marvin Mbala who worked his way around the back of the Coill Dubh rearguard before failing to hit the target.

With St. Patrick’s Well running out of steam, Coill Dubh found themselves in receipt of greater time and space on the ball in the closing stages. This brought with it some late chances for them, one of which Barry Noone would convert on eighty minutes to add further sheen to his side’s result.

Best for Coill Dubh were Aeneas Murphy, Conor Brady, Joe Bowers and Dylan Hannon whilst for St. Patrick’s Well Sheldon Mbala, Jamie Headon, Marvin Mbala and O’Sullivan all put in good performances.