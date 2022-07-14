Kildare Greyhound News: Jerry's Lucky Gift excels

With the racing surface turned out in pristine condition by the grounds man Michael Dempsey at Newbridge greyhound stadium last Friday evening the rating were given as 20 fast for the standard trip and 10 fast for the sprint trip.

A Lucky Gift owned by Jerry Melia excelled in the semi final of the A1/2 525 when flying around in an excellent 28.48.

Over the sprint trip current greyhound of the year Hawkfield Oscar got back on the winning trail with a battling victory.

The two finals down for decision tonight went to both Holy Guacamole and Granarda Jack.

In the opening novice event held over the sprint trip Ragnorak (Droopys Sydney – Droopys Megan) owned by Keith Duffy was the only one attracting support in the betting ring.

Once trapping out ahead of his rivals he raced to the opening corner ahead of both the reserve On The Buzzer and Twilight Climate. Rounding the turn in front Ragnorak left some slight trouble in his slipstream to race home five and a half lengths in front when stopping the clock in a very good 17.51.

Twilight Climate took second a length and a half ahead of On The Buzzer. Having encountered some trouble in his debut contest the Ultan Keane Sallins owned Frozen Dazzler used the experience gained in that contest to good effect to slip into the first turn ahead of Gudhand Ed.

Making every post a winning one from here this Droopys Sydney – Hawthorn Pearl youngster easily disposed of his rivals to run out a seven and a half length winning margin when breaking the ray in a fine 28.99. Gudhand Ed in turn finished second nine ahead of Coss Lass.

Over the sprint trip Not Lying broke his maiden tag. Not having any luck in running in his previous contests the Michael Coffey owned white and black broke fast to lead the money on favourite Timahoe Robin to the first turn.

With Not Lying (Scolari Me Daddy – Another Lie) moving off the fence he allowed the Robin to take over the front running mantle.

Entering the home straight it appeared as if the favourite had this contest in the bag but alas he did not envisage the flying finishing kick that Not Lying was about to produce.

Flying home on the outer line Michael’s charge forced himself up for a half a length victory. Robin in turn had nine to spare over third placed Coolree Dove as the infield clock stopped at a nice 17.71.

Following a pretty level break by all in the fourth contest both Claires Spirit and Castlehill Jim raced at the head of affairs towards the third corner.

By this stage Pennys Anchor owned by Eugene Price had weaved his way into contention and splitting the leaders as the turn came into play he raced to the front. Once out ahead this Deanridge Viking – Pennys Mulan whelp powered home to an extending seven length winning margin as he stopped the clock in a flying 28.67. Castlehill Jim was best of the rest a length and a half ahead of the Spirit.

The inexperienced Right Billy came away well from the six box in this sprint contest but on the long run up to the opening corner he was joined by Hawkfield Oscar wearing the red jacket.

Once rounding the first turn in front the Jerry Connors owned Pat Doran trained Hawkfield raced home to his tenth race victory. Stopping the clock in 17.78 the Kinloch Brae – Moynevilla East brindle had a neck to spare over Right Billy. Blacktrench Lady in turn took third place three lengths adrift.

With Magills Town violently heading towards the rails from his starting three position the Pauric Kelly owned and trained Tax You Tonight had to battle hard from the two berth before striking the opening corner first. Once rounding the turn in the prime position this Native Chimes – Bubbly Madeva youngster made every other post a winning one to run out a nice two and a half length winner. Stopping the clock in a nice 29.11 Tax You Tonight was recording his first race success with Chargemeplenty taking second place a similar distance ahead of Magills Town.

Talking Dog A4 525 Final: From a pretty level break by all finalists Black Emperor set the early fractions to bring the chasing pack to the home straight. Once the winning line came into view the Flick – The – Kettle syndicate owned Holy Guacamole trained by Keith Powell was well positioned to pounce on the home straight. Holding the outside line on the run in Holy Guacamole finished the fastest to push herself up for a fine half a length victory in a fine clock of 29.04.

Swift Yurt ran one of his best contests to claim second spot a length ahead of the pace setting Black Emperor. With the winning trainer having a well deserved holiday in County Leitrim this nice winner was handled by Domnic Farrell who is no stranger to turning out winners as for many years he helped his father Jack do the same thing at this stadium.

Glencorbry Pat was again a winning sire at this stadium as Glenview Pat owned by Jerry Melia made full use of his outside draw to hit the opening corner ahead of his litter comrade Arlington Nipper. Once rounding the turn in front these Ironmans Lady siblings stayed in front of their rivals. With Glenview Pat extending his lead all the way he easily hit the winning line first to break the ray in a flying 28.57 seven lengths ahead of the Nipper. Having made it two wins from as many contests having previously won over the sprint trip Glenview Pat set a flying second sectional of 17.49 on his way to this victory. Superb Rosie was best of the rest to take third place another length and a half adrift.

Upcoming Events A3 525 Final: Making full use of the rails pitch the Dylan Brennan handled Granarda Jack owned by the Kilclare - Syndicate slipped around the first corner with both Ring You Tonight and Ballintine Luna giving chase. Roared on to every post throughout this contest by his vocal supporters Jack made every other post a winning one. Hitting the winning line with two and a half lengths in hand over Ring You Tonight this Lenson Rocky – Pantone Minnie made it win number three from seven outings. The winner’s podium was a hive of excitement as the winning syndicate celebrated. The winning time here being a lovely 28.99.

Newbridge Whats App group A1/2 Semi Final: Lackenhill owned by the Euro – Dollar – Syndicate avoided most of the early trouble on the opening corner to slip to the front of the pack.

Joined by Glencorbry Buzz along the back straight this pair easily raced ahead of the chasing Mydras Ranger to the home straight.

Once the winning line came into view Lackenhill kicked again to run out a three and a half length winner over the Buzz when stopping the clock in a nice 29.00. Mydras Ranger some twelve lengths back in third place advanced to next Friday night’s final line up.

Newbridge Whats App group A1/2 Semi Final: From the stripes jacket A Lucky Gift owned and trained by Jerry Melia showed a nice touch of early dash to make the opening corner alongside Lodgefield Mag. Taking over the front running mantle entering the far side this Ballymac Best – Julies Paradise Sept whelp powered to the third turn posting a lovely 17.56 second sectional on the way.

Pulling away from here A Lucky Gift will carry the favourite tab into next Friday night’s final. Breaking the ray in the evenings best of 28.48 he had five lengths to spare over Tinnock Phantom who just pipped Mag on the line for second.