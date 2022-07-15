Search

16 Jul 2022

Celbridge lay down Championship marker against Kilcock with huge opening game win

Celbridge lay down Championship marker against Kilcock with huge opening game win

Celbridge lay down Championship marker against Kilcock with huge opening game win

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

15 Jul 2022 10:36 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round


Celbridge 6-16

Kilcock 1-10

Celbridge put a big score on the doors in their Senior Championship opener against Kilcock winning by a comfortable 21-point margin. The quality shone through in the end and proved crucial as despite holding a healthy lead at half time the eventual winners allowed Kilcock some guilt edge goal chances.

Kilcock hit the post or crossbar three times in the first half from big green flag chances and the score could have been much closer at the break. Hard to imagine the result would have been different but missed opportunities nonetheless.

Fergal Conway was a revelation at full forward for Celbridge and looked a step ahead of any green and yellow short that tried to get close to him.

Scorers

Celbridge, Fergal Conway 2-4, Aaron Browne 1-4, Niall O'Regan 0-3, Johnny Owens 1-0, Hugh McGrillen 1-0, Shane McNamara 0-2, Niall Donnelly 0-1, Tony Archbold 0-1, Cian Powell 0-1.

Kilcock, Cameran Nairn 1-1, Daniel Courtney 0-3, Daragh McArdle 0-1, Cormac Divilly 0-1, Jason Gibbons 0-1, Ciaran Murray 0-1, Shane Farrell 0-1, Chris McCarthy 0-1.

Teams

Celbridge: Shane McNamara; Niall Donnelly, Mick O' Grady, Tony Archbold; Hugh Mc Grillen, Mick Konstantin, Dean O'Donoghue, Cian Powell, Fergal Conway; Conor Plunkett, Niall O'Regan, Johnny Owens; Liam O' Flynn, Aaron Browne, Darragh Murphy.

Subs: Kevin O’Callghan on for Mick O’Grady (Half time), Ross Maycock on for Aaron Browne (45 minutes), John Clarke on for Dean O’Donoghue (47 minutes).


Kilcock: Stephen Cussen; Cormac Divilly, Mark Durkan, Johnny Sullivan; Jason Gibbons, Mark Gibbons, Daniel Courtney; Brendan Gibbons, Cameron Nairn; Sean Eves, David Duke, Daragh McArdle; Ciaran Murray, Shane Farrell, Shane O'Rourke.

Subs: Rory Nairn on for Sean Eves (26 minutes), Rory Nairn on for Daragh McArdle (Half Time), Cian Sullivan on for Daniel Courtney (40 minutes), Danny Byrne on for Mark Gibbons (45 minutes).

Referee: Paddy McDermott

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media