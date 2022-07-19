In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

After a packed weekend of championship football action we carry reports of all eight senior, intermediate and junior games in a bumper 12 pace championship special.

SENIOR: Eadestown shock Johnstownbridge; Sash far from their best but get better of Cloghs; Thompson stars as Raheens defeat Raheens in goal fest; Clane ease past disappointing Confey; Champs, Naas, need extra time, but edge it over Moorefied; Athy given a fright but come through impressively; Six goal Celbridge send out a warning.

INTERMEDIATE: Rathangan win local derby in thriller against Monaterevin; Castledermot get better of Kevin's but only after extra time; Final scoreline somewhat flattering but Sallins well in control; Caragh in charge throughout against Nurney; Fortunate Leixlip defeat Ballyteague; Allenwood comfortable against Suncroft; The House win and gain the bragging rights over The Rags; Ellistown come good in second half to deny Milltown.

JUNIOR: Grange back to winning ways; Rheban too much power for Ardclough; Cappagh hit seven in impressive display; Robertstown back to winning ways; Straffan get the better of Kill by three.

And in a look ahead to this weekend we cast an eye over some big games down for decision as the group games get up and running.

LADIES: Lilies come good in secondhalf to capture U10 'B' All-Ireland.

GOLF: all the results from the Fairways.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Kildare GAA Development Squad Annual Golf Scramble.

CÚL CAMPS: This week we visit Raheens GAA Headquarters.

RACING: Jessica Harrington's second classic success with Magical Lagoon plus all the Kildare Racing News of the week.

DOGS: Mags made battle for victory at Newbridge Stadium.

SOCCER: Rathangan no match for Clonmullion in the KDFL Senior Division; Hot weekend of action in our senior round-up plus all the fixtures, results and up-to-date tables.

ALL that, and much more, in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.