Big wins for Rheban and Cappagh in Kildare Junior Football Championship opener

Full match reports from Rheban vs Ardclough and Cappagh vs Kildangan

Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship

Rheban 4-13

Ardclough 0-11

Rheban gained win number two of the Tom Cross Junior Football Championship with a comfortable 14 point victory over Ardclough who were suffering their second defeat in as many games.

Rheban hit two early goals through Denis McEvoy to move into an early six point lead. Shane McEvoy opened the Ardclough account with a free. Indeed McEvoy was the only scorer for Ardclough in that opening half as he hit five points, four of these coming from frees.

The Rheban forward line caused untold trouble for Ardclough with their movement and team play and after McEvoy's opening two points they kicked 6 further points to lead 2-6 to 0-5 at the break, Nathan Owens, Dean Carthy, Tadhg Foley and John Morrissey all kicking scores before two late Shane McEvoy points bringing up that seven point interval lead.

Ardclough started the second half brighter and they opened the scoring inside a minute through midfielder Liam Hanley. They couldn't take advantage of their possession and they hit four wides when they had a real chance of closing the gap. Tom Foley and Nathan Owens opened the Rheban account before Brandon Shaw, a half time substitute, got his name on the scoreboard.

Two more Shane McEvoy points and one from Fionn Carr kept the gap at six as we entered the last quarter.

The introduction of Eamon McEvoy for that final quarter had the desired effect and he hit two goals in the 50th and 58th minutes to seal an impressive victory.

Ardclogh to their credit never gave up and despite late points for Carr, McEvoy and Mark Byrne the Rheban ship had sailed to a 4-13 to 0-11 victory.

With two wins Rheban are heading towards the knockout stages even at this early stage of the group section.They have forwards capable of causing damage and with 7-18 after two games they will take stopping.

Ardclough to their credit never gave up but having to share the services of the hurling contingent they are always playing catch up.

RHEBAN: Owen Foley; Sam Gahan, Chris Wilson, John Morrissey 0-1; Kevin O Shaughnessey, Darren Byrne, Darren Foley; Tom Foley 0-1, Evin Owens; Denis McEvoy 2-4 (1 free, 45), Nathan Owens 0-2, Michael Renehan; Dean Carthy 0-1, Tadhg Foley 0-1, Stephen May.

Subs: Keegan Foley for Sam Gahan (half-time); Brandon Shaw 0-2 for Michael Renehan (half-time); Eamon McEvoy (2-1) for Stephen May (41 minutes); Tom McEvoy for Tom Foley (50 minutes).

ARDCLOUGH: Brian Mullen; Tristan McGarr, Ronan Maguire, Ryan Johnson; Pat Taffee, Sean Buggy, Jamie Clyne; Liam Hanley 0-1, Aran Kelly; Mark Byrne 0-1, Fionn Carr 0-2, Shane McEvoy 0-7 (4 frees); Colm O Donnell, Joe Ahern, Killian Burke.

Subs: Fionn Kelly for Ryan Johnson (half-time); Ryan Scanlon for Joe Ahern (57 minutes).

REFEREE: Ken Doyle

Cappagh 7-12

Kildangan 0-6

Cappagh chalked up their second win on the trot when comprehensively defeating Kildangan in Round 2 of the Tom Cross Transport JFC at Hawkfield on Thursday evening.

Cappagh opened the scoring with Thomas Jackman converting; Joseph Walsh replied and when Conor Corrigan hit a similar score it was Kildangan who found themselves in front.

That, however, was as good as it got for Kildangan as Cappagh lefted their game took control with the impressive Ollie Lewis leveling on six before taking the lead a few minutes later.

Cappagh piled forward and after a great fetch by David Lovely, Brian McNally and Dean Brennan combined before the latter got the first goal of the game to leave it 1-4 to 0-2 after 17 minutes.

Kildangan midfielder Kevin Christie picked up a bad leg injury at this stage, being stretched off and hospitalised.

Oisin O'Cuill, from a quick side-line, cut in along the end line before firing low to the net. Two more points before the break left Cappagh comfortably in front 2-7 to 0-2 with the losers failing to score for the last 25 minutes.

The trend in the second half continued as in the first with two quick points from half-time substitute, Jack Mulligan before three quick goals from James Grogan, Dean Brennan and Jack Mulligan put any slight doubts to rest as the boys in the red hoops now led 5-9 to 0-2 at the mid-way point.

The trend continued with a converted free from Thomas Jackman, a sixth goal from Cameron Dowd after his initial shot was parried by Sean Fitzgerald only to come back to Dowd who made no mistake from close range.

While Kildangan hit a few late points, there was no denying Cappagh who eventually won 7-12 to 0-6.

CAPPAGH: Dylan Whelan; Oisin O'Cuill, James Towell, Alan Duff; Iarla Nolan, Kevin Doran, Brian Kelly; David Lovely, William McDonnell; Cameron Dowd, Thomas Jackman, Brian McNally; James Grogan, Dean Brennan, Ollie Lewis.

Subs: Jack Mulligan for Camereon Dowd (half time); Seamus Milner for Ollie Lewis (44 minutes).

KILDANGAN: Sean Fitzgerald; Joe Broughall, Eoghan Ó Fearghaíl, Stephen Murtagh; Paul Connaughton, Adam Carroll, Josh Burns; Kevin Christie, John McLoughlin; Kevin Christie, John McLoughlin; Joseph Walsh, Daniel Gilbert, Mark O'Donovan; Stephen Quigley, Dermot Hickey, Conor Corrigan.

Subs: Caleb Schofield for Kevin Christie (14 minutes); Eanna Sherlock for Paul Connaughton (33 minutes); Oisin Hyland for Conor Corrigan (37 minutes); John Kelly for Adam Carroll (42 minutes); Stephen Keogh for Dermot Hickey (42 minutes).

REFEREE: Anthony Herbert.